PHOTOS: Gunman opens fire at Highland Park Fourth of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others. A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with […]
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– In the wake of yet another mass shooting in this country, this time during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois that left six dead and more than 30 injured, communities were on edge as they tried to carry on with their regularly scheduled Independence Day festivities.
Michael Schwartz, his wife and grandchild were all attending the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, when shots rang out. He talks about what he witnessed and says the shooter wasn't on a roof, as authorities claim.
