ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

38% of the Growth in Pet Oral Care Products from North America | Dominant Players include AllAccem Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH among others | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

By TechNavio
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Oral Care Products Market by Animal type (Dogs, Cats, and Horses) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Bentonite Market: Growth, Trends, Demand & Key Players to 2025| Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

The bentonite market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Product (sodium bentonite, calcium bentonite, and others), Application (foundry sands, iron ore pelletizing, pet litter, drilling mud, and others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA) NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The bentonite market size is expected...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Industrial HVAC Market: APAC to Occupy 54% Market Share|Process Industry Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial HVAC market is set to grow by USD 3.96 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% according to the latest market forecast report. Technavio categorizes the industrial HVAC market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the industrial HVAC market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Cookies Market size to grow by USD 19.12 Bn | Evolving Opportunities with Bahlsen GmbH and Co. KG and Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cookies Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 19.12 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The market will observe significant growth in North America. The growing consumer demand for innovative offerings and the presence of a strong consumer base is creating several growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

YuLife Raises $120M Series C Round, Led By Dai-ichi Life, to Accelerate Global Expansion

Tech-driven insurance company YuLife will use its new capital to fundamentally change how people and businesses around the world derive value from financial products. LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife, the tech-driven insurance company on a mission to inspire people to live their best lives, today announced that it has raised $120M (~£95M) in a Series C led by Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. (TSE: 8750) ("Dai-ichi Life"), a new strategic investor in the company. The funding round, which was supported by YuLife's existing investors, takes YuLife's total funding to $206M since the company was founded in 2016, having raised capital from top tier investors including Creandum, LocalGlobe, Target Global, Latitude, Anthemis, OurCrowd, Notion, MMC and Eurazeo. YuLife will use the capital to broaden its reach into new global markets and scale its product range, delivering financial products that improve lives and reward wellbeing. This furthers the company's ambition of transforming financial services into a force for good.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Market#Market Research#Market Trends#Nestle Sa#Allaccem Inc
The Associated Press

Leading Online Retailer Cabinets.com Selects Dassault Systèmes’ 3D Planner “HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers” to Transform the Kitchen Market

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced that Cabinets.com, the largest online retailer of U.S.-manufactured and assembled cabinets, has selected Dassault Systèmes’ “ HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers ” to disrupt the kitchen market with a fully online business model that transforms how consumers shop for all their kitchen cabinet needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005618/en/ Cabinets.com can leverage the digital disruption underway in other e-commerce sectors and enhance the user experience by integrating this cloud-based 3D planning solution into its website. Consumers can choose from one of the largest selections of kitchen cabinets and design their dream kitchens online without having to visit a physical store. “As a purely online company, providing an easy-to-use, web-based user experience was essential. We were impressed with the ease of use and intuitive flow of the ‘HomeByMe’ solution. We will be able to offer our customers an effective and easy-to-use tool to digitally design their kitchen with the latest styles and trends,” said Jeff Robertson, President, Cabinets.com.
HOME & GARDEN
Black Enterprise

Harvard-Trained Lawyer, Owner of Black-Owned Production Company Inks Major Deal For Streaming Content Development

Raye Mitchell, a University of Southern California, MBA and Harvard Law School trained lawyer and the co-founder of The Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, a Black-owned content production company, has signed a first-of-its-kind content strategy and development deal to develop a docu-series about entrepreneurship for the Bad A** Leaders™ (BAL) franchise owned by MDR Coaching and Consulting, Inc.
SMALL BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Nitrogen Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report by Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nitrogen market will register an incremental spend of about USD 6.68 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.07% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Nitrogen sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

Standard Fiber Launches SmarTrak Global Order Tracking System

Click here to read the full article. Standard Fiber, a supplier to the home textiles market and manufacturer of basic bedding products, has developed the SmarTrak global order tracking system to allow customers real-time visibility of their inbound shipments. Standard Fiber’s SmarTrak is powered by a cutting-edge logistics cloud technology platform that allows it to effectively manage supply chain workflow. SmarTrak was developed to trace the more than 3,000 global shipments Standard Fiber delivers annually to its customers. Tracking begins at the freight forwarder when the container is assigned and continues through to delivery at final port. Taking advantage of the company’s...
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone is built for aerial imaging, mapping and inspections, and more

Meet your commercial and industrial needs with the FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone. Offering a 60-minute flight time, it’s perfect for drone mapping and inspections, aerial imaging, surveillance, monitoring, and more. Furthermore, this fixed-wing drone only requires 5 minutes to set up and can take off and land vertically. Additionally, you can equip it with a range of sensors, and it can accommodate multiple payloads at once for fewer flights. This FIXAR drone also allows for third-party sensors like night vision cameras, hyperspectral sensors, LiDAR scanners, and more. Moreover, it offers a high payload capacity of 4.4 lbs, which allows for a combination of RGB and multispectral camera use. This guarantees accuracy and precision. Finally, it includes a BlackBox module to record complete and detailed information on onboard flight activities.
ELECTRONICS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

How Technology Companies Find Growth Opportunities in Digitized Governance Models

EGovernance models and platforms are instrumental in improving socioeconomic infrastructure, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, July 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- Citizens' evolving requirements, rapid urbanization and digitalization are encouraging governments to adopt a digitized governance model. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, eGovernance Platforms and Services Industry, finds that the eGovernance model encourages a collaborative ecosystem between public and private sectors, which can also uplift socioeconomic infrastructure. Additionally, governments' move to address the needs of urban populations by upgrading infrastructural capabilities will unlock massive investment opportunities across different areas, such as smart cities.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Capital Engine® Launches Capital Engine® Go, a Lite Version of its Capital Raising and Investor Management Solution

New lite version will help forward-thinking organizations raise capital more effectively, automate their investment operations and manage their investors. NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following market demands, Capital Engine® has introduced a preconfigured version of its highly regarded Capital Engine® Investor Management software solution called "Capital Engine® Go".
SOFTWARE
rigzone.com

ORE Catapult, National Robotarium Consortium get OLTER Project Job

ORE Catapult and the National Robotarium have secured the Offshore Low Touch Energy Robotics and Autonomous Systems project as a consortium. — Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, in consortium with the National Robotarium, have secured a job from the Net Zero Technology Centre to deliver the Offshore Low Touch Energy Robotics and Autonomous Systems (OLTER) project which is part of the Net Zero Technology Transition Programme (NZTTP).
SCOTLAND
The Associated Press

Voya Financial announces leadership-succession plan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), the leading health, wealth and investment company, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Heather Lavallee, 52, currently chief executive officer (CEO) of Voya’s Wealth Solutions business, to succeed Rodney O. Martin, Jr., 70, as the company’s CEO as part of Voya’s planned succession process. Lavallee, who has been appointed Voya’s president and CEO-elect, will become CEO on Jan. 1, 2023, when Martin, who also serves as chairman of Voya’s board of directors, will assume the role of executive chairman. Lavallee has also been appointed to Voya’s board of directors as of today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005560/en/ Voya Financial, Inc., the leading health, wealth and investment company, announced that its board of directors has appointed Heather Lavallee, 52, currently chief executive officer (CEO) of Voya’s Wealth Solutions business, as Voya’s president and CEO-elect. Lavallee, who will become CEO on Jan. 1, 2023, has also been appointed to Voya’s board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

PharmaCCX Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Report with Laika

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCCX, the leading provider of innovative access agreement infrastructure software, announced today that it has completed its SOC 2® Type 1 examination. Achieving SOC 2 compliance is a significant milestone for PharmaCCX, as it demonstrates the company's commitment to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data.
INDUSTRY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy