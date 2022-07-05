ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Badgers in the NBA: 2022 Summer League Preview

By Matt Belz
 2 days ago

This week, five former Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball players will take their talents to Las Vegas for the 2022 NBA Summer League, which runs through July 17.

Each of the five players is seeking an opportunity to earn a training camp invite with their respective NBA team, and ultimately a chance to earn a roster spot for the 2022-2023 season. A big performance can not only give each of the former Badgers a shot to make a roster but also help their teams as they compete for an NBA Summer League Championship.

With all 11 days of league play scheduled to air on ESPN and NBA TV, let's take a look at which players are participating, and when you can watch them in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yczgr_0gV9oI7I00
Johnny Davis will play in his first NBA Summer League game on Saturday, July 9 on ESPN2.  Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Davis

The headliner is obviously Johnny Davis. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Davis will get his first taste of playing in the NBA with the Washington Wizards this week. He is one of the top players in attendance based on his draft position, and it will be interesting to see how he performs against some of the other young players vying for an opportunity in the league.

Davis and the Wizards have the following game schedule:

  • July 9 (Saturday) versus the Detroit Pistons at 5 pm. CST on ESPN2
  • July 10 (Sunday) versus the Phoenix Suns at 4:30 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • July 13 (Wednesday) versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 5 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • July 15 (Friday) versus the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN2
  • Game 5 is still to be determined*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Kjw7_0gV9oI7I00
Micah Potter is playing for the New York Knicks this summer after seeing time with the Miami Heat a season ago.  Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Potter

Micah Potter put together a big rookie season in the NBA G-League last year, and as a result, he will be on an NBA Summer League roster as well. Potter will play for the New York Knicks and is one of several forwards on the roster with G-League experience. Potter will also have the chance to play against his former Wisconsin teammate, Aleem Ford.

Potter and the Knicks have the following Summer League schedule:

  • July 8 (Friday) versus the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN2
  • July 10 (Sunday) versus the Chicago Bulls at 4 p.m. CST on ESPN2
  • July 11 (Monday) versus the Portland Trailblazers at 10 p.m. CST on ESPN2
  • July 14 (Thursday) versus the Orlando Magic at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • Game 5 is still to be determined*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xJmc0_0gV9oI7I00
Aleem Ford played in five games with the Orlando Magic last season and will play for the NBA franchise this summer as well.  Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Aleem Ford

Aleem Ford saw most of his playing time a year ago in the NBA G-League, but he did earn some minutes with the Orlando Magic during the regular season. The former Wisconsin forward played well enough to earn a roster spot for the summer league and will have a chance to prove he is worthy of a chance for the full-time roster in 2022-2023. Playing alongside the top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Ford will be playing on ESPN frequently.

Ford and the Magic have the following Summer League schedule:

  • July 7 (Thursday) versus the Houston Rockets at 9 p.m. CST on ESPN
  • July 9 (Saturday) versus the Sacramento Kings at 3 p.m. CST on ESPN
  • July 11 (Monday) versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN
  • July 14 (Thursday) versus the New York Knicks at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • Game 5 is to be determined*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05f7e8_0gV9oI7I00
Former Wisconsin forward Vitto Brown working for a rebound while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers during summer league.  Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Vitto Brown

Vitto Brown is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Brown and the Lakers are one of only a few teams playing in the California Classic leading up to the rest of the games in Las Vegas. The former Wisconsin big man played 20 minutes against the Miami Heat last Saturday, adding nine points and two rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting.

The rest of Brown's summer league schedule is as follows:

  • July 5 (Tuesday) versus the Sacramento Kings at 4:30 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • July 8 (Friday) versus the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. CST on ESPN2
  • July 10 (Sunday) versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:30 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • July 12 (Tuesday) versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • July 15 (Friday) versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 p.m. CST on ESPN2
  • The final game is still to be determined*
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9qIp_0gV9oI7I00
Former Wisconsin center Nate Reuvers is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas.  Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Reuvers

Despite signing a new contract to play in Italy next season, Nate Reuvers will also participate in the 2022 NBA Summer League. The former Wisconsin center is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers as he looks to make an NBA roster after an impressive rookie season in Croatia.

Reuvers and the Cavaliers have the following summer schedule:

  • July 8 (Friday) versus the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • July 10 (Sunday) versus the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. CST on ESPNU
  • July 13 (Wednesday) versus the Charlotte Hornets at 4 p.m. CST on ESPNU
  • July 14 (Thursday) versus the Detroit Pistons at 4:30 p.m. CST on NBA TV
  • Game 5 is still to be determined*

*Note that the top two teams based on record will play in the 2022 NBA Summer League Championship game, and the rest of the teams will play a different team from around the league for a fifth game.






