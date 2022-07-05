ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Project Twelve Makes NFT History Breaking Record for Most NFT Holders

Amid surging popularity of Web3 gaming platform Project Twelve, Genesis Soul-Bound NFT airdrop receives over 500,000 claims in under one week, catapulting Project Twelve to record breaking status as Web3 leader with the largest number of NFT holders and airdrop claims. NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As...

