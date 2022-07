Think it Loud, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Birmingham, is an organization that focuses on the message of hope and compassion through customized bracelet donations. The bracelets are personally stamped by a team member and given directly to a patient. Founded in 2019, Think it Loud has engaged with hospitals and young patients who are going through various types of adversity. The organization believes creating a wearable, empowering accessory is an easy way to help patients remember their strength through their hardships.

