Environmental activists are threatening to deflate the tyres of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) owned by people who drive to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.The Tyre Extinguishers warned SUV owners they might find “lentils in the tyres” if they drive to the Scottish capital next month.The group said its supporters deflated tyres on 45 SUVs in the city on Wednesday night.That was at least the sixth night of action since the group’s formation in March.You might wake up to find lentils in the tyresAmy Kidd, the Tyre ExtinguishersCampaigners targeted the Dean Village area, including Eton Terrace, Belgrave Crescent, Belgrave Place, Lennox Street...

CARS ・ 8 HOURS AGO