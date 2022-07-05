IN BRIEF: Itaconix appoints interim chair as James Barber steps down

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families, today announced the appointment of Peter Bridges as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Bridges will lead Transcarent’s sales, channel partnerships, provider relations, and consultant relations teams as Transcarent continues its rapid market expansion with the country’s most innovative self-insured employers and health systems. Mr. Bridges is a proven business and commercial leader with more than three decades of experience establishing category winners in the digital health and technology industries. He will report to Transcarent’s Chief Executive Officer, Glen Tullman. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005101/en/ Peter Bridges, Transcarent’s New Chief Commercial Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
