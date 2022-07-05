ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IN BRIEF: Itaconix appoints interim chair as James Barber steps down

Itaconix PLC - New Hampshire, US-based speciality polymer developer - Hires Peter Nieuwenhuizen as interim chair as Chair James Barber steps down immediately. Chief...

