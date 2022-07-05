Highland Park parade shooting: Victims of the fatal attack

TULSA, Okla — Neighbors living in a section of the Maple Ridge neighborhood just east of The Gathering Place said Tuesday’s standoff that ended with one woman being taken to the hospital was the result of a multi-year battle with someone who refused to vacate a condemned home in midtown Tulsa.
A woman is in the hospital after a standoff with Tulsa police led to shots being fired, according to police. Police said they responded to a disturbance call at a home near East 31st St. and Riverside Dr. on Tuesday evening. A woman confronted officers when they arrived at the...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bixby Police Department is investigating the deaths of a married couple. Police say they responded to a home near 111th and Mingo after receiving a call at 8:05 a.m. and arrived on the scene at 8:11 a.m. Police found a woman inside the house that...
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (7/05; 9:31 p.m.) — Police said the woman is in critical condition. Tulsa police are responding to an officer involved shooting in a neighborhood east of Gathering Place near 28th and Cincinnati. Police say officers were called to a house in a neighborhood east...
OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso man pleaded guilty in federal court for driving under the influence of meth and causing a crash that killed another driver in June 2019. Bradley Wade Wofford, 35, pleaded guilty June 15, 2022 to second degree felony murder in Indian Country. Wofford was driving...
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash in north Tulsa. A box truck and several cars are involved in the wreck in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 between East 36th Street North and East 46th Street North. The jaws...
A man is recovering after he was stabbed in the arm at a QuikTrip in Tulsa. Officers responded to the gas station near 11th and Garnett on Monday around 4:30 a.m. The victim told officers a woman attacked him, robbed him and stole his car. His injuries were serious enough that he needed to go to a hospital.
Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said beat two people in the head with a PVC pipe. Officers said this happened Sunday at the 31st and Sheridan QuikTrip around 8:30 p.m. Police said Lorance Gilford, 55, hit a person in the head with the pipe and when a witness called police, Gilford confronted them and also hit them in the head.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after two people were hurt in a brawl involving guns and other weapons at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Police said the fight started around 1:15 a.m. when a group of people were shooting off fireworks toward a group of juveniles walking around the Parkview Terrace Apartment complex near West 61st Street and South Union Avenue.
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car Monday night while lighting fireworks in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said around 10:15 p.m. the boy was in the street lighting fireworks, near East 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard, when a car hit him.
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is thanking a trooper who went above and beyond to help a homeless man in Tulsa. Lt. Mike Yelton shared this story with OHP on Facebook. Last week, Trooper Ricky Humdy found a man lying in the ditch near the Creek Turnpike...
TULSA, Okla. — A keen car owner quickly spotted an alleged thief trying to steal car parts from her vehicle Tuesday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police said they were called around 1:15 p.m. about an attempted theft happening near 61st and S. Yorktown Ave. The caller said she saw...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified two men who drowned in Copan Lake in Washington County on Sunday. According to OHP, 48-year-old Travis Goodine of Dewey, Oklahoma, and 86-year-old Everett Vandonr Jr. of Copan, Oklahoma were pronounced deceased after their b-bottom fishing boat broke down on the lake. Troopers say...
TULSA, Okla. — A California woman wanted on vehicular manslaughter charges has been arrested in Tulsa. Officers regularly patrol the area near 71st and Riverside, where several homeless encampments stand. Last week, patrolling officers noticed a new tent and spoke to the woman inside. The woman identified herself as...
OHP Water Unit B is reporting the deaths of two men after an incident that occured Sunday, July 3 on Copan Lake. The original incident had reported that Everett Vandonr, age 86, of Copan was pronounced dead at the scene while Travis Goodine, age 48, of Dewey was missing. After an extensive search of the lake, Goodine was found and pronounced dead by OHP.
On Monday, two people were killed in a single car crash less than five miles from Checotah, Okla. in McIntosh County. Bobby Gordan, 54, of Checotah, was driving northbound on Texanna Road at a “high rate of speed,” according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). While passing a vehicle on a downhill road, the driver lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and struck a tree.
Family and friends are speaking out after a woman was found dead and her husband injured in a Bixby home. The Bixby Police Department said Sherry Gamble-Smith was dead when they arrived at the home, and Martin Smith died from his injuries at the hospital. Police said it was a...
