Things were tense at American Family Field as the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs headed into extra innings with the score tied 2-2. Both teams scored a run in the ninth inning, with the Brewers tying things up in the bottom half to send the game to the 10th. In the 10th, Milwaukee was able to hold Chicago scoreless, leading to them having a walk-off opportunity with the game still tied in the bottom of the 10th.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO