Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Rockers routed by Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

By Jim Scott
WNCY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY – The Green Bay Rockers fell behind 4-0 after 2 innings...

wncy.com

WNCY

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WNCY

Y100 Pen Drive

Thanks for texting “Pen” to 31003! We want to give your business a little love on air. We never have enough pens in the studio courtesy of a pen thief! I’m still trying to figure out who, but that’s where I need your help. Just send a pen to PJ at the address listed below. I’ll read your business name on air and we have more pens for the studio. Win win. Thanks!
WNCY

Schabusiness Pleads Not Guilty in Grisly Green Bay Murder

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A woman accused in the grisly murder of a man on Green Bay’s west side is pleading not guilty to charges of first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness choked Shad Thyrion to death before sexually abusing his corpse and dismembering him in the middle of a drug-fueled sexual escapade.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Stretch of Highway 47 in Outagamie County Closing for Construction

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — If you’re going up north from the Fox Valley this summer, you may want to plan a little extra time. A 10.1-mile stretch of Highway 47 will be under construction starting next week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to resurface the road and replace culverts between Highway JJ in the town of Center and Highway B in the town of Black Creek. Work begins on Monday.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WNCY

Man Sentenced for Fatal Fond du Lac Drunk Driving Crash

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A driver who hit an ambulance, killing a passenger in his vehicle, has learned his punishment. David Worley, 20, of Theresa, will spend eight years in prison, followed by seven years extended supervision for the drunken driving crash. Prosecutors say at 4:25 a.m....
FOND DU LAC, WI

