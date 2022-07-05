ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vindman Brothers call for a stronger U.S. response to refugee crises

MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

As Biden shrinks Guantanamo’s population, GOP balks at closure

The news didn’t generate a lot of headlines, but the Biden administration announced two weeks ago that it had transferred another prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay prison, shrinking the total number of detainees at the facility to 36. It was against this backdrop that The Hill reported on renewed...
POTUS
MSNBC

‘Liberal’ doesn’t always mean what the right thinks it means

In June 2019, as a G-20 summit was poised to get underway, Russia’s Vladimir Putin echoed one of this favorite claims about Western-style liberalism: It’s “become obsolete,” the authoritarian leader declared. Soon after, at the same international gathering, a reporter asked Donald Trump for his reaction....
POTUS
MSNBC

Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss WNBA star Brittney Griner’s letter urging action from President Biden to get Griner and other Americans illegally detained in Russia back home. “This is not a terrorist organization. This is a government, and they should consider this swap. Not just Brittney Griner, as she rightly writes in her letter, but also Paul Whelan and Mark Fogel, another American wrongly detained in Russia,” says McFaul. “Ten more years of Victor Bout in jail versus those three Americans staying in jail for a decade, I would take that trade.” July 5, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

‘We need to provide this care’: Doctor blasts GOP abortion bans

TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Gone and quickly forgotten: World shrugs shoulders at fall of Boris Johnson – except for Ukraine

It is not just the Westminster stage that Boris Johnson has announced he is exiting, it is also the global one.His resignation means he will no longer appear at any more all-important, high-profile summits and meetings. Instead, world leaders will have to deal with a new prime minister. And it is probably the case that few countries or leaders will miss him, except for one. UkraineIf there is a place that laments the downfall of Boris Johnson, it is Ukraine.There he is the most famous foreign leader, bar President Vladimir Putin. In virtually every interview, from civilians fleeing frontline...
EUROPE
MSNBC

Fmr. Reagan official: Ending Roe v. Wade was 'constitutional vandalism'

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Charles Fried, Harvard Law Professor and fmr. U.S. Solicitor General for Pres. Reagan, to discuss both his fierce criticism of the current Supreme Court which he calls “reactionary" rather than "conservative," and the court's rulings which he says are upending American life.July 7, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

