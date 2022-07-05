Vindman Brothers call for a stronger U.S. response to refugee crises

It is not just the Westminster stage that Boris Johnson has announced he is exiting, it is also the global one.His resignation means he will no longer appear at any more all-important, high-profile summits and meetings. Instead, world leaders will have to deal with a new prime minister. And it is probably the case that few countries or leaders will miss him, except for one. UkraineIf there is a place that laments the downfall of Boris Johnson, it is Ukraine.There he is the most famous foreign leader, bar President Vladimir Putin. In virtually every interview, from civilians fleeing frontline...

