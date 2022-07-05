ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taron Egerton says new Kingsman movie will begin filming in 2023

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago
Taron Egerton has confirmed that the latest 'Kingsman' movie is set to start filming next year. The 32-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in 'Kingsman: The Blue Blood' and suggested that it could head into production in 2023 before adding that the decision would be...

