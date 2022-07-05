The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 7-5-22

This week on The Docket: Crazy Florida criminals went wild this week. One killed his neighbor’s pet rooster claiming self defense. And another drunk Florida man fired his gun to scare boaters who he thought were violating a no wake zone.
(TALLAHASSEE) — Governor DeSantis has appointed former Palm Beach County prosecutor Pete Antonacci as his director of the Office of Election Crimes and Security, a new division focused on assessing voting irregularities. Antonacci, better known as “Mr. Fix-It,” has an extensive history of being conjured by state leaders to...
(JACKSON, Miss.) — A so-called trigger law on abortion went into effect Thursday in Mississippi, the state where the case that overturned Roe v. Wade originated. Under the new law, anyone who performs or attempts to perform an abortion in the state will be charged with a felony — punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
New Mexico– Park rangers at White Sands National Park are reporting that they discovered the body of a man after investigating a vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned at the park. The discovery was made on Tuesday just “off-trail.”. It is unclear how the victim died, however,...
