ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 7-5-22

850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe learn more about the Fourth of July...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
850wftl.com

South Florida Sunday

Everything going on in South Florida, and more! Whether its community & social issues, events, or arts & education -The South Florida Sunday Podcast has you covered!
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

The Docket: Florida Man Learns Cock-A-Doodle Don’t

This week on The Docket: Crazy Florida criminals went wild this week. One killed his neighbor’s pet rooster claiming self defense. And another drunk Florida man fired his gun to scare boaters who he thought were violating a no wake zone.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
850wftl.com

Park rangers find body after investigating abandoned car

New Mexico– Park rangers at White Sands National Park are reporting that they discovered the body of a man after investigating a vehicle that appeared to have been abandoned at the park. The discovery was made on Tuesday just “off-trail.”. It is unclear how the victim died, however,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy