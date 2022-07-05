Couple gets engaged during Freedom Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Benteler Group is selling its steel tube plant in Shreveport to Tenaris, a Luxembourg-based company, for $460 million. The sale announced Thursday is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO