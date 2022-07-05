Couple gets engaged during Freedom Fest

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Benteler Group is selling its steel tube plant in Shreveport to Tenaris, a Luxembourg-based company, for $460 million. The sale announced Thursday is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications.
VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish Fire Districts No. 7 and No. 8 are now under a burn ban effective immediately. This includes the towns and villages of Mooringsport, Oil City, Belcher, Gilliam, Vivian, Hosston, Ida and Rodessa. Residents are reminded that no outdoor burning is allowed during a burn ban....
HOMER, La. -- The Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office has three people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning that followed a argument at an unpermitted music event, the sheriff's office said Friday in a news release. Isaiah Montez Burns was charged today with second-degree murder in...
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Office has the ArkLaTex under an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are expected. Temperatures will range from 100-105 degrees, and when combined with the humidity, heat indices will range from 110-113 degrees. If...
