Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance.

Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.

Athletes have £90 a day to spend on food and drink at the cafes and food stands at Wimbledon, while their coaches are given £45.

This has led to coaches and players picking up more food than they need to use up their money for the day, as they seem to treat the allowance as a target rather than a cap.

One Wimbledon coach even went so far as to buy 27 bottles of a probiotic yoghurt drink to use up the rest of their cash, the i reported.

The All England Club has now written to players asking them to be 'judicious' when choosing how to spend their daily allowance.

Nick Kyrgios ate sushi during a fiery interview where he blasted 'disrespectful' fans and criticised match officials

The players lounge at the All England Club (pictured) has a number of spots where players can buy food, including a sushi bar

Players use electronic tags they wear around their neck to buy from six outlets on the Wimbledon grounds including sandwich bars, restaurants, cafes and even a sushi bar in the Players' Lounge next to Centre Court.

Diet of a tennis star: What do Wimbledon players eat?

The outlets offer a wide range of food to athlete to cater to their specific dietary requirements.

Although players and coaches are catered for, food and drink for visiting fans can be hugely expensive at Wimbledon.

A three-course meal at the Wingfield restaurant on the grounds costs £95 per person, while the newly-opened Centenary Seafood Bar offers dishes for two for £70.

Less expensive options are also available, with sausage rolls and sandwiches on sale for around £4 while a Kyrgios-style sushi selection costs £7.90.

A pint of beer will usually cost spectators £6.50, while a bottle of champagne can cost up to £89.50.

However, visitors can also treat themselves to Wimbledon's famous strawberries and cream for just £2.50 each.

Quartet-finalist Nick Kyrgios, 27, raised eyebrows when he ate sushi during a Wimbledon press conference.

The conference came after he spat towards someone in the crowd he said had been showing him 'pure disrespect' during his first-round win over Britain's Paul Jubb.

Kyrgios also smashed a ball into the crowd, called a lineswoman a 'snitch' and argued with the umpire.

When asked about spitting towards the crowd after the game, Kyrgios said he had spat: 'In the direction of one of the people disrespecting me, yes.

'I would not do that to someone who was supporting me.'

He added: 'I didn't say anything to the crowd until they started just every time I came down to the far end, people just going. It's just I don't know if it's normal or not.

'Just pure disrespect, just anything. Someone just yelled out I was s**t in the crowd today. Is that normal? No. I just don't understand why it's happening over and over again.

'Have you ever gone to a supermarket and just started berating someone scanning the groceries? No. So why do they do it when I'm at Wimbledon? Why is that?'.

The Australian tennis star was criticised online for his behaviour after the game, and also came under fire for violating Wimbledon's all-white dress code at one of his matches.

He was fined £3,300 for his inappropriate language on the court.

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, 35, focuses his diet on vegetables, fruit, and nuts as well as some white meat and fish

Rafael Nadal, 36, is known to eat a diet of seafood, with shrimp dumplings said to be one of his favourite meals