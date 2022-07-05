ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

By Alastair Lockhart For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance.

Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.

Athletes have £90 a day to spend on food and drink at the cafes and food stands at Wimbledon, while their coaches are given £45.

This has led to coaches and players picking up more food than they need to use up their money for the day, as they seem to treat the allowance as a target rather than a cap.

One Wimbledon coach even went so far as to buy 27 bottles of a probiotic yoghurt drink to use up the rest of their cash, the i reported.

The All England Club has now written to players asking them to be 'judicious' when choosing how to spend their daily allowance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35oUc5_0gV9m1Gc00
Nick Kyrgios ate sushi during a fiery interview where he blasted 'disrespectful' fans and criticised match officials 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jewIp_0gV9m1Gc00
The players lounge at the All England Club (pictured) has a number of spots where players can buy food, including a sushi bar 

Players use electronic tags they wear around their neck to buy from six outlets on the Wimbledon grounds including sandwich bars, restaurants, cafes and even a sushi bar in the Players' Lounge next to Centre Court.

Diet of a tennis star: What do Wimbledon players eat?

The outlets offer a wide range of food to athlete to cater to their specific dietary requirements.

Although players and coaches are catered for, food and drink for visiting fans can be hugely expensive at Wimbledon.

A three-course meal at the Wingfield restaurant on the grounds costs £95 per person, while the newly-opened Centenary Seafood Bar offers dishes for two for £70.

Less expensive options are also available, with sausage rolls and sandwiches on sale for around £4 while a Kyrgios-style sushi selection costs £7.90.

A pint of beer will usually cost spectators £6.50, while a bottle of champagne can cost up to £89.50.

However, visitors can also treat themselves to Wimbledon's famous strawberries and cream for just £2.50 each.

Quartet-finalist Nick Kyrgios, 27, raised eyebrows when he ate sushi during a Wimbledon press conference.

The conference came after he spat towards someone in the crowd he said had been showing him 'pure disrespect' during his first-round win over Britain's Paul Jubb.

Kyrgios also smashed a ball into the crowd, called a lineswoman a 'snitch' and argued with the umpire.

When asked about spitting towards the crowd after the game, Kyrgios said he had spat: 'In the direction of one of the people disrespecting me, yes.

'I would not do that to someone who was supporting me.'

He added: 'I didn't say anything to the crowd until they started just every time I came down to the far end, people just going. It's just I don't know if it's normal or not.

'Just pure disrespect, just anything. Someone just yelled out I was s**t in the crowd today. Is that normal? No. I just don't understand why it's happening over and over again.

'Have you ever gone to a supermarket and just started berating someone scanning the groceries? No. So why do they do it when I'm at Wimbledon? Why is that?'.

The Australian tennis star was criticised online for his behaviour after the game, and also came under fire for violating Wimbledon's all-white dress code at one of his matches.

He was fined £3,300 for his inappropriate language on the court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxWHd_0gV9m1Gc00
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, 35, focuses his diet on vegetables, fruit, and nuts as well as some white meat and fish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPSHH_0gV9m1Gc00
Rafael Nadal, 36, is known to eat a diet of seafood, with shrimp dumplings said to be one of his favourite meals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5mZY_0gV9m1Gc00
Wimbledon has asked players and coaches to be more 'judicious' when buying food on the grounds. Pictured: One of the food stalls at Wimbledon where fans can buy food

Comments / 68

Viktor
4d ago

No. You offer that daily allowance as part of their compensation package. The fact that they are spending it and getting the most out of that compensation package is their business.

Reply(2)
91
#SayItLoud
4d ago

No! If you tell me my compensation towards food is $90 per day, I’m spending even my last dollar on a bottle of water! If I don’t eat all my food or drinks… you better believe I’m finding a homeless person that would be interested in it. Every dollar is being spent buddy! I promise you!

Reply(2)
47
MB sc
4d ago

well isnt this good for the food vendors? they make money when they sell food. dont tell me the venders are mad cause they are making to much money.

Reply
25
Related
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Angry Wimbledon fans slam BBC commentator Andrew Castle for calling Nick Kyrgios' run to the final 'ADMIRABLE' as he competes 'despite facing domestic assault allegations'... as viewers accuse him of 'sympathising with an aggressive bully'

Tennis fans fumed at Andrew Castle after the BBC commentator described Nick Kyrgios as 'admirable', despite acknowledging the Australian's domestic assault charges. Kyrgios advanced to the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday following Rafael Nadal's withdrawal at the semi-final stage, marking his first ever final at a grand slam. The...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Food And Drink#Probiotic#Yoghurt#The All England Club#Centre Court#Centenary Seafood Bar
The Spun

Rafael Nadal Explains Decision To Withdraw From Wimbledon Semifinal

Rafael Nadal made the painful decision to withdraw from Wimbledon ahead of Friday's scheduled semifinal matchup against Nick Kyrgios. According to Stuart Frazier of The Times, Nadal will bow out of the tournament due to an abdominal tear. Kyrgios will advance to the men's final, where he'll face the winner of Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Virgin worker delivers brutally honest speech as she tells passengers their flight has been cancelled, forcing some to sleep at McDonald's: 'I'll be straight up with you, go home'

A Virgin employee has delivered a tough message to hundreds of travellers after their late-night flight was cancelled minutes before departure - go home. The Virgin staff member took to the intercom at Sydney Airport in June to tell the shocked travellers they would have to leave the domestic terminal immediately.
LIFESTYLE
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Nick Kyrgios Violates Wimbledon Rule by Wearing Jordans on Court

Nick Kyrgios violated the competition’s apparel rule and was seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 Low in “Cardinal” Red/Gold to Wimbledon,. During his post-match interview, Kyrgios found himself in hot water when being asked why he opted to wear all-white attire. “Because I do what I want. I just like wearing my Jordans.” he said. “No, I’m not above the rules, I just like wearing my Jordans. I’ll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow.”
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko labels Yuki Tsunoda as a 'problem child' and confirms they've hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver... as he says the fiery Japanese star needs to 'keep his emotions in check'

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has revealed that the team have hired a psychologist to work with AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who he has labelled a 'problem child'. The 22-year-old, who drives for Red Bull's sister team, has endured his ups and downs since arriving in Formula One but has become somewhat of a fan favourite for his expletive-laden outbursts on the team radio during races and candid comments about the sport.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Superdry designer wins £100,000 payout after bosses refused to promote her because they thought she was 'too old to quit' and would stay 'no matter how she was treated'

An experienced designer for high street fashion store Superdry has won almost £100,000 in compensation after her bosses refused to promote her - because they thought she was too old to quit. Knitwear expert Rachel Sunderland was deemed a low 'flight risk' from the company compared to younger members...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Christos Kyrgios breaks down in tears over his recently estranged relationship with Nick - as he reveals the two word text the tennis champ sent him ahead of his Wimbledon final

Aussie superstar Nick Kyrgios is into the Wimbledon final on Sunday night, but brother Christos has broken down in tears as he opened up about the harrowing journey to reach tennis' pinnacle that had his family 'worried sick'. Christos revealed the brothers were recently estranged after an incident in which...
TENNIS
thebrag.com

McDonald’s Australia announces the return of fan favourite items

Maccas fans watch out, McDonald’s Australia has just announced the return of some fan favourites, alongside some newcomers. The McDonald’s Australia Winter menu is now available, reintroducing some old fan favourites and showing off some new items. As for the returning champs, the Mighty Angus burger and Mozzarella sticks look to make a return to the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

England will produce a 'bigger and better performance' says star Ellen White as Lionesses prepare for Norway test knowing victory will take them through to Euro 2022 quarter-finals

Ellen White says England are looking to put on a bigger and better performance against Norway after opening their Euro 2022 campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria. The Lionesses will seal reach the quarter-finals with another victory on Monday but will need an improved display against tougher opposition. Norway...
SOCCER
Mashed

The Dunkin' Karen Who Had TikTok Shaking Its Head

As fast food workers know all too well, one of the toughest parts of the job is dealing with rude customers. In fact, one Colorado restaurant hired a therapist for its staff to help them manage their mental health amid the challenge of putting on a brave face every day, no matter what the shift entails.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'They're are not so smart now, are they?': Under-fire head coach Eddie Jones revels in silencing his critics and the Wallabies fans after England beat Australia to level the Test series

A triumphant, defiant Eddie Jones revelled in silencing his critics and the taunts of Australian fans, as England levelled the Test series at the Suncorp Stadium. Under pressure after losing in Perth, England stormed into a 19-0 lead and hung on in the face of a second-half fightback by the Wallabies. They now face a decider in Sydney next Saturday, but without pack talisman Maro Itoje, who has a concussion. Flanker Sam Underhill is another doubt.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

475K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy