Search Underway For Missing Boater At Greater Boston Area Beach (DEVELOPING)

Authorities are searching for a man in his 50s after he was reported missing from his vessel on a lake in Winchester.

Police responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach around 5:50 p.m. on Monday, July 4, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter .

The search was suspended overnight but police resumed their search on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.