ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Send Travis Barker Flowers After He’s Released From the Hospital

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

On the mend. Travis Barker has been seemingly discharged from the hospital after his health scare made headlines.

The 46-year-old musician, who was struggling with “severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” shared snaps from outside of the hospital on Monday, July 4, revealing wife Kourtney Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and boyfriend Corey Gamble sent him flowers.

“Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!!! We love you, Kris and Corey xoxo,” the card alongside an orange bouquet read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xW1ur_0gV9lMkp00
Travis Barker and Kris Jenner Shutterstock (2)

Barker later posted photos of a vintage car and a beach. He previously spoke out about his condition on Saturday, July 2.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” he wrote via Instagram. “I am so very, very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Kardashian, for her part, thanked God “for healing my husband” and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center “for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.” She added: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dcKf_0gV9lMkp00
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Us Weekly confirmed on June 28 that the Blink-182 drummer was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The exact details of his health concerns were not known at the time, but the musician was photographed with Kardashian by his side on his way to the hospital.

Hours earlier, Barker raised eyebrows by tweeting, “God save me.” While it happens to be the title of a song he wrote with pal Machine Gun Kelly, the cryptic message sparked concern among fans.

The California native’s daughter, Alabama Barker, quickly took to social media with a plea for well-wishes. “Please send your prayers,” the 16-year-old wrote via Instagram amid her father’s hospitalization.

Alabama is one of Travis’ two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former couple also share son Landon Barker, 18, who performed with Kelly, 32, at Madison Square Garden in New York City as Travis was rushed to receive treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqNxx_0gV9lMkp00
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble David Fisher/Shutterstock

Us confirmed the duo’s romance in January 2021, and the Meet the Barkers alum proposed that October. After attending the 2022 Grammy Awards in April, the couple held a wedding ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas. The vows were non-binding as the pair did not obtain a marriage license at the time. One month later, they exchanged vows at a California courthouse and during a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy.

Ahead of his recent hospitalization, the “All the Small Things” artist experienced a handful of ups and downs with his health. Most notably, he was on a plane that killed four people in 2008 and was left with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body. Though he avoided flying for years in the wake of the accident, Travis credited the Kardashians star with helping him feel safe on planes again.

“I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, ‘I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you,'” he told Nylon in September 2021. “And I said, ‘Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I’m telling you I’ll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours’ notice.’ And that’s what she did. … I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Travis Barker Enjoys Beach Day With Kourtney Kardashian Following Health Scare

Travis Barker appeared to be getting some beachside rest and relaxation in on July 4, just days after he was hospitalized for life threatening pancreatitis. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian, and two of her kids -- 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 7-year-old son, Reign. The 43-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Kardashian Bodyguard Claims Scott Disick Was Offered Bribe To Stay Away From His & Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As a former bodyguard for the Kardashians, Mark Behar has witnessed plenty of drama unfold, so he didn't bite his tongue when he spilled the tea in a new interview. One of his most shocking allegations involves Scott Disick, as Behar claimed the dad-of-three, 39, once told him the family tried to bribe him to keep his distance from them. According to Behar, the Flip It Like Disick star approached him to chat about the issue, which was allegedly spearheaded by Kris Jenner, 66, and Khloé Kardashian, 37."He said they both are trying to push him out of the family...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Alabama Barker
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Shanna Moakler
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
StyleCaster

Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Revealed What She Really Makes of Kourtney’s ‘Support’ Amid His Hospitalization

Click here to read the full article. All the best. Shanna Moakler reacted to Travis Barker’s hospitalization with only good vibes. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on June 29, 2022, and his ex-wife wished him well in his recovery. Travis was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing severe stomach pain. He and his wife Kourtney Kardashian first went to West Hills Hospital and was sent to Cedar Sinai in an ambulance. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis which was caused by a recent colonoscopy. Shanna told Us Weekly on June 30, 2022, “Thank you to everyone who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital
AOL Corp

Travis Barker returns home from hospital after 'life threatening pancreatitis'

It appears Travis Barker is home after he was hospitalized last week with "severe life threatening pancreatitis." The 46-year-old musician posted photos on his Instagram story on the Fourth of July. One shot features flowers sent by wife Kourtney Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager's boyfriend, Cory Gamble. "Dearest...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker’s Son Landon, 18, Reveals What Kourtney Kardashian’s Like As A Stepmom

Landon Barker has nothing but love for his stepmom! The 18-year-old son of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, 45, spoke out about what it’s really like having Kourtney Kardashian, 43, in his life, and he sang her praises. “She’s amazing. I love Kourt so much,” he gushed to E! News’ Daily Pop at his boohooMAN clothing launch on June 14. “I love expanding the family.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

164K+
Followers
19K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy