As USC and UCLA sent the new college football world into motion, the school’s departures for the Big Ten left the rest of the Pac-12 spinning. But it appears at least two schools are in solidarity with the conference for now. Arizona State and Colorado released statements Tuesday saying the schools remained fully committed to the Pac-12. This came on the heels of a report of the Big 12 being in “deep discussions” to add up to six Pac-12 teams, which included Arizona State and Colorado.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO