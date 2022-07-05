Indianapolis-area home prices rise 2.9% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Marion County home listed for $264,900 in June, up 2.9% from the previous month's $257,450, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

The median list home price in June was up about 9% from June 2021. Marion County's median home was 1,980 square feet for a listed price of $135 per square foot.

The Marion County market was busy, with a median 30 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 30 days on market. The market added 1,704 new home listings in June, compared with the 1,580 added in June 2021. The market ended the month with some 1,133 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condominums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

What were Indianapolis-area home prices in June? Here's a county-by-county breakdown

Hamilton County's home prices rose 1.9%, to a median $435,752, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 28 days, from 27 days a month earlier. The typical 2,754-square-foot house had a list price of $166 per square foot.

Hendricks County's home prices fell 0.4%, to a median $383,523, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 30 days, from 25 days a month earlier. The typical 2,428-square-foot house had a list price of $159 per square foot.

Johnson County's home prices rose 0.3%, to a median $351,000, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 29 days, from 27 days a month earlier. The typical 2,433-square-foot house had a list price of $154 per square foot.

Hancock County's home prices rose 2.9%, to a median $400,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 25 days, from 30 days a month earlier. The typical 2,576-square-foot house had a list price of $150 per square foot.

Morgan County's home prices rose 3.1%, to a median $314,450, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 37 days, from 33 days a month earlier. The typical 2,197-square-foot house had a list price of $141 per square foot.

Boone County's home prices rose 5.4%, to a median $449,950, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 29 days, from 38 days a month earlier. The typical 2,909-square-foot house had a list price of $163 per square foot.

Shelby County's home prices fell 8.4%, to a median $164,400, from a month earlier. The typical house was on the market for 32 days, from 31 days a month earlier. The typical 1,742-square-foot house had a list price of $111 per square foot.

Across metro Indianapolis, median home prices rose to $319,900, up 1.6% from a month earlier. The median home had 2,170 square feet, at a list price of $145 per square foot.

Across all of Indiana, median home prices were $278,450, rising 1.3% from a month earlier. The median Indiana home for sale had 1,943 square feet at list price of $140 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $450,000, up 0.7% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,887 square feet, listed at $228 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

