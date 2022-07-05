ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

DHHR Continues Plans to Transition to 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X5T0_0gV9keU000

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Behavioral Health (BBH) continues to prepare for the transition of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to a new three-digit number (988) on July 16, 2022.

BBH funds West Virginia’s single National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center, operated by First Choice Services, to answer in-state calls to the Lifeline, which includes the Veterans Crisis Line. On July 16, 2022, the three-digit dialing code for the Lifeline will go live as 988, replacing the current phone number of 1-800-273-8255, which will remain operational during the transition.

West Virginia is one of the top five states for its National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center answer rates, answering at least 90% of calls within West Virginia. First Choice Services also serves as a back-up center for other states when they cannot answer their own chats and/or texts.

“West Virginia has been working with the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to plan for 988 implementation,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. “Over the past few months, the focus has moved to onboarding and training staff to be ready to answer increased voice calls and adding chat and text options.”

Funding for the transition was awarded by SAMHSA. Read more about 988 planning at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/988.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pharmacy sued by West Virginia parents for improper dosage of COVID-19 to son

A West Virginia couple claims their teenage son received an improper dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger pharmacy and is suffering from lasting side effects. Two Davisville parents filed a lawsuit on June 24 in Wood County Circuit Court, one year after a student-employee at the local pharmacy administered an undiluted dose of the vaccine to their 15-year-old child, reported newsandsentinel.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Stonerise Healthcare sold to company with plans for expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – CommuniCare Health Services recently announced that it would be acquiring Stonerise Healthcare and its 17 centers that span throughout West Virginia and Ohio. Operations in north central West Virginia include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Kingwood. The expansion footprint includes more than 110 healthcare centers across seven states and a 14,000 ‘resident bed […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia faces highest food insecurity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – New data from the United States Census Bureau shows that West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults struggling with food insecurity. The data, distributed week-by-week, reports the percentage of adults struggling with food security. In West Virginia, 21.3 percent of adults say that “there was either sometimes or often not […]
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia water provider asks for nearly 5% rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water wants a nearly 5% rate increase for customers. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the utility asked state regulators last week to approve the surcharge for infrastructure improvements. West Virginia American said in its application that the proposed rate hike is based...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Gov. Justice proposes 10% personal income tax cut

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Coming off the greatest year of revenue collections in state history, Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he is proposing a permanent 10% cut of the personal income tax. Under the Governor’s proposal, the 10% tax cut will be retroactive to the beginning of the...
INCOME TAX
Lootpress

Manchin, Capito announce $1.9 million to combat drug epidemic

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,915,817 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the drug epidemic and support a health center network in West Virginia. “Every West...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wvpublic.org

Lawsuits Involving Carbide And The Hope Scholarship This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a trial begins Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Charleston with Union Carbide as the defendant. The company was sued by a property owner in South Charleston alleging contamination from an industrial landfill Union Carbide owns. The lawsuit argues the company violated state and federal law and needs to pay civil penalties.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Bbh#First Choice Services#Dhhr
WVNS

Gov. Justice, Babydog honor retired bloodhound for 10 years of service

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog are honoring Raisy the Bloodhound, the award-winning doggy member of the West Virginia Division of Forestry K-9 Investigative Unit, who retired after 10 years today. “Dogs have been known for a long time for being man’s best friend for all the comfort and joy […]
PETS
wajr.com

Preston County native looking forward to teaching career in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School graduate and Preston County resident Bailey Olinger has been awarded an Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship. The scholarship will pay up to $10,000 per year for eligible college expenses, including tuition and fees, room and board, and textbooks. The scholarship will pay education expenses for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVa gov to appeal denial of federal flood assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he plans to appeal a ruling that denied federal assistance for flooding in three counties. Justice said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency ruled that May 6 storm damage was not severe enough to qualify for assistance in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTRF- 7News

FEMA denies emergency funding for West Virginia flood damage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced on Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) turned down the state’s request for emergency funding after recent flooding. Justice said that FEMA ruled that the damage sustained in May of 2022 in Cabell, Putnam, and Roane counties was not enough to warrant federal funding. The […]
POLITICS
Metro News

West Virginia National Guard member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 misdemeanor

A West Virginia National Guard member accused of surging into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor federal charge today. Jamie Lynn Ferguson acknowledged guilt in a count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a common charge for defendants in Jan.. 6 cases. As part of the deal, three other misdemeanors were dropped.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WVNS

Counties with the most veterans in West Virginia

(Stacker) — There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease […]
MILITARY
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 top 250 in West Virginia on Wednesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in West Virginia topped 250 on Wednesday, up more than 30 from the previous day. State health officials reported 31 new hospitalizations due to the virus, pushing the statewide total from 220 to 251, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
wchstv.com

Five additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases decline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the long holiday weekend in West Virginia, and active virus cases fell by nearly 150 cases. The state Department of Health and Human Resources in a news release Tuesday confirmed the deaths of a 92-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 55-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 86-year-old woman from Clay County and a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy