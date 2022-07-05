ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mondays for Moms: How to potty train young kids

By Chivon Kloepfer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Potty training kids is hard.

Really hard.

So 6 News’ Chivon Kloepfer is here for you with some tips on how to make the potty training process a little easier.

Most kids aren’t ready for potty training until they’re about 3.5 years old, and kids often show signs when they’re ready to make the transition.

To see Chivon’s full tips, check out the video player above.

