Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Gilmer County, Mineral County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week.

Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take place between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30pm.

7/6/22 – Tucker County at National Youth Science Center

7/7/22 – Mineral County at Mineral County Fairgrounds – Available to Mineral County Residents only

7/8/22 – Wetzel County at St Vincent DePaul Catholic Church

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.