Mineral County, WV

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Gilmer County, Mineral County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week.

Distribution times for the Mobile Food Pantry will take place between the hours of 11:00am and 12:30pm.

7/6/22 – Tucker County at National Youth Science Center

7/7/22 – Mineral County at Mineral County Fairgrounds – Available to Mineral County Residents only

7/8/22 – Wetzel County at St Vincent DePaul Catholic Church

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.

County
Mineral County, WV
State
West Virginia State
WOWK 13 News

Summer activity: West Virginia waterfall chasing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia residents and visitors can chase waterfalls by traveling America’s first-ever statewide waterfall trail. The trail will encourage people to get outside, reconnect with nature, and discover over two dozen waterfalls in the Mountain State. Travelers on the trail also have the chance to win prizes.
CHARLESTON, WV
wajr.com

Preston County native looking forward to teaching career in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School graduate and Preston County resident Bailey Olinger has been awarded an Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship. The scholarship will pay up to $10,000 per year for eligible college expenses, including tuition and fees, room and board, and textbooks. The scholarship will pay education expenses for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

DMV new location in Marion County opens

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Marion County DMV driver testing site has a new location in White Hall.  Starting Tuesday, July 5, the office is located at 2800 Middletown Commons. The previous location in Marion Square closed on Thursday. DMV agents at the new location can process vehicle titles and registration and issue and renew driver’s licenses.  […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

More severe storms, more flooding Wednesday

UPDATE: Flash flooding has receded in much of Kanawha County and a flash flood warning remains in effect for southeastern Kanawha county and central Fayette County, West Virginia until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The flooding took place because of an intense round of storms during the evening commute time frame that dropped as much as 2 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Beckley, WV
