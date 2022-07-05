ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 looking at expansion options, but are they safe?

By John Williams
 4 days ago
When conference realignment took the forefront of the college football discussions a year ago, many wondered if the Big 12 would survive the loss of its two most prominent programs, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners. Since then, conference leadership, led by the outgoing commissioner Bob Bowlsby, moved to reexpand, adding BYU, UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati. Those schools are scheduled to join the Big 12 in 2023, creating a 14-team league for potentially two years with Oklahoma and Texas’ grant of rights agreements not expiring until after the 2024 season.

Last week’s news that USC and UCLA are heading to the Big Ten created another firestorm of realignment talks, and the idea of two super conferences began taking hold of the conversation. There’s a belief that this ends with the Big Ten and the SEC standing in leagues with 20 or more teams, leaving much of the FBS on the outside looking in at the power conferences.

Reports are that the Big 12 is looking to take advantage of the Pac-12’s losses and further drive a stake into the heart of the Power Five conference out west. The Big 12 is planning to meet with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, and Colorado as it looks to expand its ranks in the conference realignment arms race.

With the Big Ten and SEC creating the Cold War of college football, the Big 12 and the ACC might not be safe for long, but for different reasons. The ACC has arguably the worst media rights deal in the country that goes through 2036. While the Big Ten, SEC, and the Big 12 have upcoming negotiations for their media rights packages, which will likely see a significant bump in annual payout, the ACC and its member schools are stuck. It’s not hard to fathom schools like Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Virginia, Tech, and North Carolina looking at how realignment is playing out and get a sense of urgency to leave as well.

The Big 12 is in a different position. Without the big-name programs that the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC bolster, they look like a conference ripe for the picking. Sure, they could expand by adding the four schools mentioned above, but how much does that move the needle in media rights discussions. Football is football and will always be a significant draw, but the difference in what the networks or streaming services like Amazon will be willing to pay for the Big 12’s product and the SEC’s will be pretty different.

Though USC and UCLA showed us that geography has little to do with conference affiliation in modern college football, Cincinnati and Iowa State are in Big Ten country. West Virginia is at a crossroads between the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten. Though not the draw of some other Big 12 schools, UCF is in the heart of the ACC and SEC, while Houston and Baylor are right on the border.

And that brings us to Oklahoma State. The Cowboys felt the brunt of Oklahoma’s SEC exit more than most. Left out of the discussion at the time, there wasn’t a home for the Cowboys and Bedlam in the SEC. However, with realignment at the forefront of college football again, Oklahoma State could be a part of the discussion to expand the SEC further.

Oklahoma has maintained its desire to continue Bedlam after they move to the SEC. Could this be the opportunity for the Sooners to go to bat for their in-state rival with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and make all things right in the Sooner State?

Conference realignment is far from over, and even though the Big 12 has thoughts of expansion, they’re not out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination. As teams look to get a piece of the billion-dollar pie that’s coming in future media rights deals, the Big 12 could see another wave of schools exiting stage right to become a part of the conference structure of the future.

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
ALABASTER, AL
On3.com

Las Vegas releases odds on next schools to next accept offers from SEC, Big Ten

The Big Ten and SEC have their options if they decide to expand further in conference realignment. Friday, Las Vegas oddsmakers weighed in on who could be next. Bovada released odds for the next school to accept invitations to join the Big Ten or SEC. Notre Dame and Oregon are the heavy favorites to join the Big Ten at +150 each, while Clemson and Florida State lead the potential SEC targets at +250 apiece. Miami is close behind at +325.
LAS VEGAS, NV
