Rox Lose High Scoring Affair to Express

By Jay Caldwell
 4 days ago
The Rox lost 9-8 on the 4th of July at the Eau Claire Express. The Express scored 7 runs in the 3rd inning before St. Cloud took the lead at 8-7 with a 4-run...

Condon’s Grand Slam Lifts Rox Over Stingers

The St. Cloud Rox got a 3rd inning grand slam home run from Charlie Condon and the Rox defeated the Stingers in Willmar 9-3 Thursday night. Brice Mathews added 3 hits, 3 runs scored, a home run and 2 RBIs, John Nett had 2 hits and 2 runs scored and Ethan Mann went 2-3 with 2 RBIs for the Rox.
WILLMAR, MN
Rox Start 2nd Half With a Win

The St. Cloud Rox blanked the Willmar Stingers 10-0 at home Wednesday night to begin the 2nd half of the Northwoods League season. Joseph Brandon and 3 relievers combined to throw a 2-hit shutout. Brandon threw the first 5 innings with 1 hit allowed and 5 strikeouts. John Nett went...
WILLMAR, MN
Houston Rockets Name SCSU Alum Assistant Coach

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud State University alum is heading to the NBA. Mahmoud Abdelfattah has been hired as an assistant coach for the Houston Rockets for the upcoming NBA season. Abdelfattah just wrapped up his third season as head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rocket's...
HOUSTON, TX
