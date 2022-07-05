ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

‘This happens every day’ | Neighbors react after 16-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC

By Foster Meyerson
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCJOx_0gV9izqR00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigating the killing of a 16 year-old boy that took place in Northeast Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department said someone in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace NE flagged down officers around 1:10 a.m. about the shooting. They found Levoire Simmons with a gunshot wound. He died there.

Arrest made in killing of Taniya Jones

A neighbor said his sister was the person who made the call to emergency dispatchers.

“At first, I thought it was just a whole bunch of fireworks. Next thing I know, there were a lot of people screaming and yelling for help, asking for someone to call the police,” said the neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous. “I heard people saying ‘Keep his head up’….that’s when I went to the living room, and my sister was already on the phone, looking out the window.”

The neighbor also said the neighborhood is not safe and shootings are a common occurrence. He said he planned to move within the next two months.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call 911 with Event #I20220334602.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

16 Year-Old Shot And Killed in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left a 16 year-old dead on July 5th. This incident took place on the 700 Block of Kenilworth Terrace in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 1:10 am, members of the Sixth District...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

32 Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight yesterday morning. This incident took place on the 100 block of Yuma Street in Southeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 12:25 am, members of the Seventh District responded to...
WASHINGTON, DC
localdvm.com

DC officer shoots pit bull that charged K9

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Officer fired a shot at a pit bull on Wednesday during an incident at Fort Davis Park. According to MPD Commander Ralph Ennis, a K9 unit officer and his dog, a Pointer, were walking in the park when an unleashed pit bull attacked the canine. The officer “pleaded with the dog’s owner to get control of the dog.” After temporarily restraining the dog, he broke loose and attacked the Pointer a second time. That’s when the officer fired one shot, striking the pit bull.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
NBC Washington

16-Year-Old Killed in Northeast DC Shooting: Police

A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting early Tuesday in Washington, D.C., police said, amid a rash of violence in the capital following July 4 celebrations. Officers responded to the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace Northeast about 1 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Levoire Simmons, of Northeast D.C., was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

28 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on July 3rd. This incident took place on the 1600 Block of K Street in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Two Shot, One Dead in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Southwest, D.C. This incident took place on July 4th on the 100 block of Ivanhoe Street. According to investigators, “At approximately 12:01 am, members of the Seventh District responded...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Washington Lrb Dc News#Kenilworth Terrace Ne#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Cold case squad in Fairfax County solves 25-year-old mystery

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Fairfax cold case squad have finally solved a mystery that was 25 years in the making. A woman known only as “the Christmas tree lady” who took her own life 25 years ago in Fairfax has been successfully identified using new technology that was introduced in May of 2022.
FAIRFAX, VA
Shore News Network

26-Year-Old Shot and Killed, Found Inside Car in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed inside his car in Capitol Heights on Sunday, the Prince George’s County Police Department reported. According to police, detectives with the Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Capitol Heights early Sunday morning. The victim is 26-year-old James Milton Johnson of Columbia.
fox5dc.com

16-year-old shot, killed Tuesday in gun violence that followed DC’s Fourth of July festivities

16-year-old shot, killed Tuesday; police investigate string of violence that began on July 4th. Authorities say a 16-year-old was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the District as police continue to investigate a series of violent shootings and stabbings that began as Fourth of July festivities in the nation’s capital came to an end and continued through the overnight hours.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Head-on collision leaves 1 dead in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. — A woman is dead and another woman is hurt following a head-on collision in Prince George's County Thursday. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash on Regency Parkway in Suitland around 1:30 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that both drivers were traveling on Regency Parkway in opposite directions. Police say that for reasons that remain under investigation, one of the drivers crossed the double yellow line and struck the other driver head-on.
SUITLAND, MD
WDVM 25

Man arrested for having Molotov cocktails in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — US Capitol Police (USCP) have arrested a man who had two Molotov cocktails. According to the tweet, at around 3:30 p.m., in the area of Massachusetts Ave, west of North Capitol St., there was a man with two Molotov cocktails hanging around the area. There is no evidence that it […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Suspect in police chase appears in court

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A suspect arrested in connection with shooting at several people in Germantown — including a police officer — and leading cops on a chase into Virginia appeared in court on Tuesday morning in Fairfax County. Authorities say 26-year-old Frederick K. Njihia of Germantown is charged...
GERMANTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

4 Killed, 9 Wounded In 11 Baltimore Shootings Over Independence Day Weekend, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities. Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said. During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities. Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said. Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities. Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Hit-and-run crash leaves 21-year-old injured in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Police in Hyattsville are searching for a suspect who struck a 21-year-old woman early Tuesday morning and left the scene of the crash. Authorities say officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of East-West Highway at 3:30 a.m. where they found the woman lying in the middle of the Eastbound lanes near Belcrest Road.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police respond to shooting in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police in Prince Goerge's County say that a shooting took place on Beaver Dam Rd. and Soil Conservation Rd. Officers were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police say. Officials say one person was shot, however, their condition is unknown. Police also say that they...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
mocoshow.com

Carjacking Victim Dragged in Silver Spring, Suspect in Custody

Montgomery County Police responded to the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue on Tuesday evening at approximately 7:48 p.m. for the report of a carjacking. According to MCPD, detectives determined that the victim had left the car running while exiting the car in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue. At that time an unknown suspect entered the car. The victim reached inside the vehicle in an attempt to force the suspect to get out of the vehicle. The suspect then began to drive, dragging the victim, as her arm was still inside the vehicle.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy