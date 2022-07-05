ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Explainer: Missouri Helmet Law; 3 Joplin-area men killed in separate holiday weekend motorcycle crashes,

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KqzHw_0gV9isfM00
Monday morning in Seneca, Bruce Dodge, 60, of Wyandotte, Okla. was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle which struck the rear of a pickup truck on MO-43. He died on scene.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The southwest Missouri July 4 weekend proved deadly for three Joplin-area men who were killed in separate and unrelated motorcycle crashes. One thing in common, all three were not wearing helmets.

Missouri repealed the helmet law in 2020 however it does not mean everyone is exempt from wearing a helmet.

Saturday evening in Barton County, Wayne Sprenkle, 57, died while operating a 1998 Harley Davidson Ultra Glide traveling southbound on I-49, two miles south of Sheldon, Mo. He swerved to miss an item in the roadway and crashed.

Saturday night in Newton County, Brian Bradley, 51, of Diamond, Mo. was killed as a result of a crash on Elder Road, 4.5 miles west of Diamond. Operating a side-by-side motorcycle he left the roadway, overcorrected and overturned.

Monday morning in Seneca, Bruce Dodge, 60, of Wyandotte, Okla. was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle which struck the rear of a pickup truck on MO-43. He died on scene.

MISSOURI HELMET LAW

As of August 28, 2020: MISSOURI REVISOR OF STATUTES; 302.026. Motorcycle operators twenty-six years of age or older, no protective headgear required, when — proof of insurance coverage required. —

Any qualified motorcycle operator who is twenty-six years of age or older may operate a motorcycle or motortricycle upon any highway of this state without wearing protective headgear if he or she in addition to maintaining proof of financial responsibility in accordance with chapter 303, is covered by a health insurance policy or other form of insurance which will provide the person with medical benefits for injuries incurred as a result of an accident while operating or riding on a motorcycle or motortricycle.

  2. Proof of coverage required by subsection 1 of this section shall be provided, upon request by authorized law enforcement, by showing a copy of the qualified operator’s insurance card.

  3. No person shall be stopped, inspected, or detained solely to determine compliance with this section. CROSS REFERENCE: Motorcycle operators with instruction permit, protective headgear required, 302.020

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we cover live, local stories where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST…

• Wyandotte man killed, motorcycle crash BIT.ly/3NGaH6Q

• Lightning strike sparks Crawford Co. house fire BIT.ly/3Ap4WHu

• SUV rear-ends church bus BIT.ly/3yd3XYm

• 2 local men killed in motorcycle crashes BIT.ly/3yckxHF

• Shockwave Jet Truck crashes, kills driver BIT.ly/3ygAPzc

• Joplin Housing Authority duplex burns BIT.ly/3R3hVEI

• Auto shop burns in Webb City BIT.ly/3bx3RTB

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 13

Larry Morris
2d ago

I ride a harley. I wear a helmet. As I ride I take a survey, I've found 8 out of 10 harley riders wear no helmet. 100% of Ninja bike riders do wear helmets. Just my take.

Reply
6
James Routh
2d ago

what does a man from a state with no helmet law and 2 others have to do with not wearing one. are they saying if they was in another state they wouldn't have crashed something in the road sounds like mo dot wasn't doing they're jobs. and no explaining of what the injuries was. what are the statics of a helmet saving a life in a motorcycle wreck

Reply(1)
2
James Routh
2d ago

so are they going to card everyone on a bike and they saying you are capable of safely riding a week or mth prior to 26 birthday. I think if you ride drive you should be able to have the choice to have your own life in your hands no seat belt no helmet. you can fall at home and break your neck who or what is to blame the flooring companies

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Carnegie library fire deemed arson, bridge repairs planned on K39, and Joplin K9 retires

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Fire Department says last weeks fire at the old Carnegie library building was set intentionally. Authorities say the fire started around five in the morning on June 30th. The building has significant damage in the basement, along with fire and smoke damage to the upper three floors. Now investigators have determined it was arson. JPD released these surveillance images of the suspect on a bike. They are asking for the publics help identifying this person. Read more about the fire here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Motorcyclist killed in Seneca, Mo., crashed into rear of pickup; Third Joplin-area motorcycle fatality of July 4 weekend

SENECA, Mo. — Just before 10 a.m. Monday a crash occurred in the northbound lane of MO-43 near Avalon Road on the north side of Seneca. Police Chief James Altic tells us it was a fatal motorcycle crash. He said they requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to process the crash scene. Bruce Dodge, 60, of Wyandotte, Okla....
SENECA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
City
Seneca, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KCTV 5

AAA leaves couple stranded for 8 hours in Missouri heat

RICH HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - What started as an unfortunate incident for a Kansas couple turned into a daylong nightmare, and it could have been worse. Early Tuesday morning, Susan and Roy Coleman were driving along I-49. A tire blew out near Rich Hill, Missouri, causing the car to slide into a guardrail. The tire rim was bent, so simply putting a spare on wouldn’t work. They weren’t too concerned — they’re AAA members. They called them for assistance and were told help was on the way. So they waited — and waited, and waited.
RICH HILL, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Missouri woman on felony warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City woman in Harrison County on Wednesday afternoon, July 6 on a felony warrant and other allegations. The warrant for 33-year-old Christina Harris was from Jackson County. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failing to display valid plates.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash
KOLR10 News

Branson Coaster sued by family of boy injured on ride

BRANSON, Mo.– The family of a Tennessee boy who was seriously hurt while on the Branson Coaster last year is now suing the company for damages. The lawsuit said 11-year-old Aalando Perry, who is nearly blind, was tangled between the car and frame of the coaster, taking first responders over an hour and a half […]
KTTS

Highway Patrol Says 6 Deaths, One Drowning Over July 4th

(KTTS News) — Six people died in crashes on Missouri roads over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. That’s down from seven deaths on roads last year. The Highway Patrol says two motorcycle riders died in separate crashes in Barton and Newton Counties. A man died in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Helmets
KYTV

Shooting victim outside Springfield business dies; 2 arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have named the victim in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Springfield business. Colin D. Loderhose, 25, from Springfield, died from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning outside of his workplace, Anchor Tactical Supplies. The business is located on Campbell Avenue just south of Seminole Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

2 of 4 suspects arrested in Pittsburg aggravated robbery

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police arrest 2 of 4 people accused of attacking a man and stealing his wallet. The aggravated robbery happened on July 2, 2022, on the 1000 block of Amber Drive. According to the Pittsburg Police Department, officers responded around 10:45 pm to a report of a male trying to enter someone’s home.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police share video of ‘Value Them Both’ sign theft

PARSONS, Kan. – Authorities across Kansas take reports of stolen political signs ahead of a vote over abortion rights. This year, a constitutional amendment known as “Value Them Both” will be on the ballot during the Kansas Primary Election on August 2. If passed, the state would have no constitutional right to abortion. That would allow lawmakers to pass restrictive abortion measures.
PARSONS, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

St. Louis Woman, Juvenile injured at Lake of the Ozarks

A St. Louis woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured Sunday evening when one personal watercraft crashed into another one at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 Sedoo, driven by 38-year-old Shannon M. Winkle of St. Louis, collided with another 2022 Seadoo, driven by 38-year-old Erica F. Dicresce, also of St. Louis, around 6:30 Sunday evening in the Lick Branch cove.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Driver dies in jet truck explosion

One person, with ties to Cherokee County, has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semi truck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show. Chris Darnell, 40, died Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show, where he was driving the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck down a runway at more than 300 miles per hour. Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy