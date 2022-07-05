Explainer: Missouri Helmet Law; 3 Joplin-area men killed in separate holiday weekend motorcycle crashes,

Monday morning in Seneca, Bruce Dodge, 60, of Wyandotte, Okla. was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle which struck the rear of a pickup truck on MO-43. He died on scene.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The southwest Missouri July 4 weekend proved deadly for three Joplin-area men who were killed in separate and unrelated motorcycle crashes. One thing in common, all three were not wearing helmets.

Missouri repealed the helmet law in 2020 however it does not mean everyone is exempt from wearing a helmet.

Saturday evening in Barton County, Wayne Sprenkle, 57, died while operating a 1998 Harley Davidson Ultra Glide traveling southbound on I-49, two miles south of Sheldon, Mo. He swerved to miss an item in the roadway and crashed.

Saturday night in Newton County, Brian Bradley, 51, of Diamond, Mo. was killed as a result of a crash on Elder Road, 4.5 miles west of Diamond. Operating a side-by-side motorcycle he left the roadway, overcorrected and overturned.

Monday morning in Seneca, Bruce Dodge, 60, of Wyandotte, Okla. was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle which struck the rear of a pickup truck on MO-43. He died on scene.

MISSOURI HELMET LAW

As of August 28, 2020: MISSOURI REVISOR OF STATUTES; 302.026. Motorcycle operators twenty-six years of age or older, no protective headgear required, when — proof of insurance coverage required. — Any qualified motorcycle operator who is twenty-six years of age or older may operate a motorcycle or motortricycle upon any highway of this state without wearing protective headgear if he or she in addition to maintaining proof of financial responsibility in accordance with chapter 303, is covered by a health insurance policy or other form of insurance which will provide the person with medical benefits for injuries incurred as a result of an accident while operating or riding on a motorcycle or motortricycle. 2. Proof of coverage required by subsection 1 of this section shall be provided, upon request by authorized law enforcement, by showing a copy of the qualified operator’s insurance card. 3. No person shall be stopped, inspected, or detained solely to determine compliance with this section. CROSS REFERENCE: Motorcycle operators with instruction permit, protective headgear required, 302.020

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we cover live, local stories where you live. Scroll below and sign up for our JLNews1st email list so you don’t miss an article.

MORE JOPLIN NEWS FIRST… • Wyandotte man killed, motorcycle crash BIT.ly/3NGaH6Q • Lightning strike sparks Crawford Co. house fire BIT.ly/3Ap4WHu • SUV rear-ends church bus BIT.ly/3yd3XYm • 2 local men killed in motorcycle crashes BIT.ly/3yckxHF • Shockwave Jet Truck crashes, kills driver BIT.ly/3ygAPzc • Joplin Housing Authority duplex burns BIT.ly/3R3hVEI • Auto shop burns in Webb City BIT.ly/3bx3RTB

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS WHILE YOU SURF…

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.