No injuries reported in early morning house fires

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 2 days ago

The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to two house fires Tuesday morning.

According to assistant fire marshal Eddie Mawson:

The first was around 3:30 a.m., at a house in the 1400 block of North Eighth Street. During their initial investigation firefighters did not see any flames but found a fire inside the living/dining area of the home. It was started by an electrical problem. The American Red Cross was called to assist. The damage to the structure is estimated to be $2,000 and $500 to contents. No injuries were reported.

About an hour later, just before 4:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2200 block of Broad Street. Mawson said they found a fire in the attic and quickly contained the blaze. He said the fire was started by an electrical problem. Damage to the structure is estimated to be $20,000 and damage to contents is $3,000.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was called to assist.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: No injuries reported in early morning house fires

