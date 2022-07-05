ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained

By MICHAEL TARM, KATHLEEN FOODY and ROGER SCHNEIDER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nlsrl_0gV9iC2C00
Shooting July Fourth-Parade A man removes two children's scooters one day after a mass shooting in downtown Highland Park, Ill., Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages fled in terror. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — (AP) — A shooter fired on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago, spraying the crowd with gunshots initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers of all ages fled in terror. At least six people were killed and at least 30 wounded.

An hourslong manhunt during which residents hunkered down in businesses or received police escorts to their homes ended with a traffic stop and brief chase Monday evening, when authorities detained a man they described as a person of interest. They gave no motive for the attack in Highland Park, a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan that has long drawn the rich and sometimes famous.

The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months. This time, the bloodshed came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

“It definitely hits a lot harder when it’s not only your hometown but it’s also right in front of you,” resident Ron Tuazon said as he and a friend returned to the parade route Monday evening to retrieve chairs, blankets and a child’s bike that he and his family abandoned when the shooting began.

“It’s commonplace now,” Tuazon said. “We don’t blink anymore. Until laws change, it’s going to be more of the same.”

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

Among them was Nicolas Toledo, who was visiting his family in Illinois from Mexico. He was shot and died at the scene, his granddaughter, Xochil Toledo, told the Chicago Sun-Times. Also killed was Jacki Sundheim, a lifelong congregant and “beloved” staff member at nearby North Shore Congregation Israel, which announced her death on its website.

Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap; baby strollers, some bearing American flags.

“There’s no safe place,” said Highland Park resident Barbara Harte, 73, who had stayed away from the parade fearing a mass shooting, but later ventured from her home.

Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said a police officer pulled over Robert E. Crimo III about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of the shooting scene, several hours after police released the man's photo and warned that he was likely armed and dangerous.

Authorities initially said Crimo, whose father once ran for mayor of Highland Park, was 22, but an FBI bulletin and Crimo's social media said he was 21.

Police declined to immediately identify Crimo as a suspect but said identifying him as a person of interest, sharing his name and other information publicly was a serious step.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference “several of the deceased victims” died at the scene and one died at a hospital. Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said the five people killed at the parade were adults, but didn’t have information on the sixth.

Police have not released details about the victims, but Toledo’s granddaughter told the Sun-Times that Toledo had spent most of his life in Morelos, Mexico. Xochil Toledo said she remembers looking over at her grandfather, who was in his late 70s, as a band passed them.

“He was so happy,” she said. “Happy to be living in the moment.”

Xochil Toledo said her father tried to shield her grandfather and was shot in the arm; her boyfriend also was shot in the back and taken by someone to nearby hospital because they weren’t sure there would be enough ambulances for all the victims.

Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s director for North American affairs, said on Twitter that two Mexicans were also wounded.

Sundheim had spent decades on the staff at North Shore Congregation Israel, early on teaching at the congregation’s preschool and later serving as Events and B’nei Mitzvah Coordinator, “all of this with tireless dedication,” the congregation said in its statement announcing her death.

“Jacki’s work, kindness and warmth touched us all,” the statement said.

NorthShore University Health Center received 26 patients after the attack. All but one had gunshot wounds, said Dr. Brigham Temple, medical director of emergency preparedness. Their ages ranged from 8 to 85, and Temple estimated that four or five were children.

“It is devastating that a celebration of America was ripped apart by our uniquely American plague,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news conference.

“While we celebrate the Fourth of July just once a year, mass shootings have become a weekly — yes, weekly — American tradition.”

Since the start of the year, there have been 15 shootings where four or more people have been killed, including the Highland Park one, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University mass killing database.

As is common on holiday weekends, nearby Chicago grappled with scores of shootings. Eight people died from shootings in the city over the July 4 weekend, according to the police department. Sixty others were shot.

However, the city saw fewer people shot than during last year's Independence Day weekend.

The parade shooter opened fire around 10:15 a.m., when the parade was about three-quarters through, authorities said.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill, the incident commander on scene, said the gunman apparently used a “high-powered rifle” to fire from a spot atop a commercial building where he was “very difficult to see.” He said the rifle was recovered at the scene. Police also found a ladder attached to the building.

Teams of FBI agents on Tuesday peeked into trash cans, looked under picnic blankets and scoured Highland Park's Central Avenue as they searched for evidence at the site of the shooting.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s “Today” show that she did not know where the gun came from but that it was “legally obtained.”

President Joe Biden on Monday said he and first lady Jill Biden were “shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day.”

In recent days, Biden signed the widest-ranging gun violence bill passed by Congress in decades, a compromise that reflected at once both progress on a long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists.

Crimo, who goes by the name Bobby, was an aspiring rapper with the stage name Awake the Rapper, posting on social media dozens videos and songs, some ominous and violent.

In one animated video since taken down by YouTube, Crimo raps about armies “walking in darkness” as a drawing appears of a man pointing a rifle, a body on the ground and another figure with hands up in the distance.

Crimo’s father, Bob, a longtime deli owner, ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Highland Park in 2019, calling himself “a person for the people.”

The community of about 30,000 on Chicago’s north shore has mansions and sprawling lakeside estates and was once home to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Gina Troiani and her 5-year-old son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

___

Foody contributed from Chicago. Associated Press writers Martha Irvine and Mike Householder in Highland Park; Mike Balsamo and Bernard Condon in New York; David Koenig in Dallas; Jeff Martin in Woodstock, Georgia; Fabiola Sánchez in Monterrey, Mexico; and Jim Mustian in New Orleans contributed reporting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

6 dead, 30 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — (AP) — A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area and police surrounded a home listed as his possible address.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
WIBC.com

Over 1,500 Violent Offenders Arrested in Operation North Star

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a nationwide operation that resulted in the arrests of over one thousand of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty right here in the Circle City. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw agents arrest violent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Family member of Gary, Indiana mayor among those killed in block party shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Gary Mayor Jerome Prince announced his cousin was among those killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary just after midnight on Tuesday.The mayor said in a statement his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, was one of the three people who were killed. Seven others were wounded in the shooting in the 1900 block of Missouri Street around 12:46 a.m."Our family is heartbroken and outraged at this loss," Prince said in the statement. "Obviously, this hits close to home. However, we're also angry and frustrated at the fact we continue to lose Gary residents to...
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#American
police1.com

Videos: Crowds attack, throw fireworks at Chicago PD squad cars

CHICAGO — Chicago police vehicles were attacked in two separate incidents over a chaotic July 4th weekend, videos show. On Sunday, video showed a crowd attacking police vehicles, including one person who jumped on the hood of the car and tried to bash in the windshield. The encounter began when someone threw something at the squad car, shattering the windshield, according to CBS Chicago. Some people in the crowd kicked the squad car and one officer suffered minor injuries, the report said. No arrests were immediately made.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NBC Chicago

3 Dead, 7 Wounded in Mass Shooting in Gary

Three people were killed and seven people wounded in a mass shooting at what may have been a Fourth of July holiday block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Gary police said they were called around 12:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Missouri Street for a...
GARY, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer under investigation after reportedly pinning teen down at Starbucks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer is under investigation after he reportedly pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground in Park Ridge. The Civilian Office Of Police Accountability is looking into the incident, which happened Friday at a Starbucks. The off-duty officer is accused of pinning the teen with his knee after accusing him of stealing his son's bicycle. The boy's mother, Nicole Nieves, says she knows people will pass judgment and say her son was doing something wrong. However, in cell phone video, she sees her son is scared, but calm, as a grown man is pressing down on her child. Other teens are seen coming to their friend's aid, eventually pulling him away from the man. The video was provided by the law firm, Romanucci and Bladin, which is representing the family.Nicole and Angel Nieves said their son is an honor student, who is active in youth ministry and three sports. "We hear the broken tears and heartbreaking cries of our son saying, 'Get off me. Please get off me.' The moment he stood up and felt safe enough to express his fear,"  Nicole said. Park Ridge police are also conducting an investigation. 
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy