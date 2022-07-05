ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Historic Hotel Grafton sold to Cedarburg couple

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAFTON — After carefully and lovingly restoring the historic Hotel Grafton to its original 1892 charm, Kit Keller and Paul Rushing were not just going to hand the keys off to anyone. Paul Rushing first announced publicly at the Grafton Chamber of Commerce Awards event in May that...

Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
MATC Times

6835 W Mequon Road Units 101-127,201-227,301-327

Included Internet & underground parking on all of our apartments! Indoor pool, hot tub, sauna and included smart home technology. - With spacious rooms, upgraded appliances and finishes, each apartment home has been designed to meet the needs of today's sophisticated apartment renter. The Reserve Mequon presents effortless living in one of Wisconsin's premier neighborhoods. The development offers one to three-bedroom spacious layouts. Enjoy the comfort and conveniences of apartment amenities while preserving and enjoying the North Shore way of living. Within walking distance to Foxtown Brewery, Interurban Bike Trail and Mequon Public Market. In close proximity to Café Hollander and many other shops & restaurants.
MEQUON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Buff City Soap celebrates its grand opening in Delafield

DELAFIELD — Buff City soap opened its newest location at 3201 Golf Road in the Delafield shopping center Thursday. The soap store kicked off its grand opening, attracting a line of excited customers. Once inside the door, customers had their first look at the array of soap, location, bath, shower, and natural detergent products. What sets Buff City Soap apart from the others is that all of its soap is plant-based. It also makes soap daily.
DELAFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Perfectly Imperfect 4 You opens storefront

WEST BEND — The COVID pandemic encouraged many small business owners to get creative. Some perfected the art of curbside delivery, others limited capacity and created signage to accommodate social distancing, and Nancy Justman — well, she opened her first storefront. The owner of Perfectly Imperfect 4 You,...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New salon to be built in West Bend’s Barton area

WEST BEND — A new salon is all set to come to the Barton area of West Bend, as the Plan Commission of the city has approved the permit and site plan required for a vacant lot to be developed into the new business. The proposal for a new...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to MKB Hartford II LLC for...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg 4th of July Parade 2022

Cedarburg's annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration took place on Monday. Although the fireworks were postponed due to the imminent threat of bad weather, the rest of the day was filled with fun at Cedar Creek Park that included children's activities, live music, food and beverages. The fireworks display has...
CEDARBURG, WI
wxerfm.com

The Top 14 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/8/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan!. It’s Shakespeare In The Park at Sheboygan’s City Green with Hamlet at City Green this weekend with showtimes through this weekend. https://visitsheboygan.com/event/hamlet-at-city-green/. Grab your picnic blanket and enjoy live...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton Independence Day fireworks 2022

Grafton's Independence Day fireworks display was one of many planned activities that were a part of the village's Holidaze celebration. The fireworks were shot off from Lime Kiln Park on Saturday, July 2.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes

May 31, 1933 - June 11, 2022. Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes of Brookfield passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at the age of 89, surrounded by family. Eva was born May 31, 1933, to Carl David and Ruth Elisabeth (Linder) Edborg in Stockholm, Sweden, and was the second oldest of seven children. At the age of 23, she signed on with an agency to be an au pair in Miami Beach, Florida, to a couple who had six adopted children. It was a two-year commitment and she was ready to begin a new adventure in America. Eva’s entire family was at Bromma Stockholm Airport on the day of her departure. It was a big adventure for all of them. After the doors closed to the plane, they opened again due to a technical issue and Eva and her family were able to spend a couple of more hours visiting before she left.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend mother’s nighttime tradition becomes successful daily business

WEST BEND — When West Bend mom Hannah Schleef began creating cloth books as a way to connect with her toddler, she never imagined it would lead her to create a wildly popular, fast-selling book collection and opening her very own downtown studio space — but just four years after launching her child-based business, Evensong, that is exactly what became her reality.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Schreiber Foods granted variance for Jackson facility

Schreiber Foods was granted a zoning variance that will allow it to build an additional 40-foot wastewater tank at its cream-cheese production facility in the town of Jackson. The variance, granted by the Washington County Board of Adjustment, allows Schreiber to build the tank within 75 feet of a waterway, which normally would be restricted. Paul Sebo, Washington County’s Conservation and Zoning manager, said he would not object to the request for the variance, citing several reasons.
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

James R. O’Neil

James, age 76, of Waukesha passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Wauwatosa on October 20, 1945, the son of the late William and Eileen (nee Riley) O’Neil. Jim is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Chris (nee Orth) O’Neil, whom he married October 20, 1973; his son, Tim (Jessie) O’Neil; daughter, Kari O’Neil; and two grandsons, Kolten and Brody O’Neil.
WAUKESHA, WI

