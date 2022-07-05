ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PetU moves Glendale operation to Mequon

Greater Milwaukee Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEQUON — When Angela Trzcinski opened PetU, she didn’t imagine where her journey would take her. Ten years later, Trzcinski has established her business to be one of the most recognizable in canine care. PetU, which operates in Milwaukee, Racine and most recently out of Mequon, has...

www.gmtoday.com

wearegreenbay.com

2 killed in shootout after fracas at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two people were shot and killed following a disturbance at a Milwaukee grocery store. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the shootings took place Saturday morning at the El Rey on Cesar Chavez Drive. It’s one of three Milwaukee locations for the Hispanic grocery store.
Racine County Eye

Willkomm’s Mobil closes; to be replaced by 4th Rocket Wash

MOUNT PLEASANT – Willkomm’s Washington Avenue Mobil, 6840 Washington Ave., here has closed and will be replaced by a Rocket Wash automated car wash. Willkomm Companies confirmed the June 30 closing on its Facebook page and website. They reported that the convenience store/restaurant and car wash buildings currently on the Washington Avenue site will be torn down. The new Rocket Wash is expected to open later this year.
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Landlords are not Always the ‘Bad Guys,’ Report Suggests

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. As a former landlord and the current attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, Heiner Giese said he sits through lots of eviction court...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Four Wisconsin residents defy the odds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Wisconsin residents hit the jackpot all at the same time. According to the Wisconsin Lottery, four lucky Wisconsinites won SuperCash!’s top prize of $350,000. This rare feat has only happened two other times in the last five years. The first time four players won...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes

May 31, 1933 - June 11, 2022. Eva Maria Charlotta (Edborg) Katsekes of Brookfield passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022, at the age of 89, surrounded by family. Eva was born May 31, 1933, to Carl David and Ruth Elisabeth (Linder) Edborg in Stockholm, Sweden, and was the second oldest of seven children. At the age of 23, she signed on with an agency to be an au pair in Miami Beach, Florida, to a couple who had six adopted children. It was a two-year commitment and she was ready to begin a new adventure in America. Eva’s entire family was at Bromma Stockholm Airport on the day of her departure. It was a big adventure for all of them. After the doors closed to the plane, they opened again due to a technical issue and Eva and her family were able to spend a couple of more hours visiting before she left.
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Siblings struck during fireworks show in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A July 3rd fireworks display in Menomonee Falls turns deadly. For the past few years, Ben and Emily Reimers have been core members of the Falls Baptist Church – arriving as students and eventually becoming teachers. "Quiet, but very loving servants of the Lord," said...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg 4th of July Parade 2022

Cedarburg's annual 4th of July Hometown Celebration took place on Monday. Although the fireworks were postponed due to the imminent threat of bad weather, the rest of the day was filled with fun at Cedar Creek Park that included children's activities, live music, food and beverages. The fireworks display has...
CEDARBURG, WI
WISN

Body recovered from Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department recovered a body from the Milwaukee River Saturday morning near Fratney and Commerce streets. On Thursday, The Milwaukee Fire Department told 12 News that two people told them they saw a man struggling in the river near the area where the body was found.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elea D. Pedroza

July 3, 1934 - July 6, 2022. Elea D. Pedroza of Waukesha was born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. She was born in Texas on July 3, 1934. Elea was a hard worker her entire life and loved her Spanish soap operas. She was a dedicated mom who cared deeply for her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and they always looked forward to their Sunday trips to McDonald’s. Elea was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

John Charles Love

Dec. 25, 1934 - June 30, 2022. John Charles Love, age 87, died June 30, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend. He was born December 25, 1934, in Waukesha to the late John Charles Love, Sr., and Dorothy Elizabeth Love (nee Webb). John attended schools in Waukesha through graduation...
WEST BEND, WI
fox47.com

Two people found dead at Milwaukee grocery store

MILWAUKEE — Two people were found dead outside a Milwaukee grocery store Saturday morning. Police and EMS crews were sent to El Rey grocery store on Sout Cesar E. Chavez Drive at around 10:30 a.m., according to a report from CBS58. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Three YMCAs affected by theft

OCONOMOWOC — Delafield resident Jim Vyvyan was among multiple victims in a series of thefts from area YMCAs. According to Vyvyan, he went to work out at the Oconomowoc YMCA on June 29. He arrived just before 7:55 a.m., and by 8:34 a.m., more than $2,000 had been charged to his credit card. He said a lock on his locker was cut and his card was stolen.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Woman injured after Summerfest concert wants to thank man who helped her

MILWAUKEE — A Sheboygan county woman is recovering after being knocked down at Summerfest. She is now hoping to reconnect with the good Samaritan she said saved her life. For the music-loving mother-daughter duo seeing Halsey headline Summerfest Saturday night was supposed to be the perfect birthday celebration. That...
MILWAUKEE, WI

