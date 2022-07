Jennifer Hudson has achieved EGOT status after winning a Tony award for A Strange Loop on Sunday (12 June).EGOT is an acronym for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. It is the designation given to people who have won all four of those awards.Hudson is the second black woman in history to ever receive this status. The first was Whoopi Goldberg.The 40-year-old actor served as a producer for A Strange Loop, which won best musical at the 75th annual ceremony held in New York.Only 16 people have attained EGOT status in the past. The list includes celebrities such...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO