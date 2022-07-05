Rihanna is now America’s youngest self-made billionaire, boots Kardashian

She’s shining bright like a diamond.

Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US — knocking Kim Kardashian to second place.

The 34-year-old singer recently made Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row, ranking 21st overall. She’s the only billionaire under 40 on the list.

The next-youngest billionaire on the Forbes list is Kardashian, 41, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

Kylie Jenner — who is the youngest non-billionaire on the list at age 24 — was crowned Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire in 2018, only to have the title taken away after a recalculation of her net worth. Her net worth is currently $600 million.

Rihanna’s net worth is now $1.4 billion, which is only partly from her successful music career. While she is the top-selling digital artist of all time, her catalogue is not as lucrative as it might be since she has relatively few songwriting credits. In 2016, the year she dropped her last studio album, “Anti,” she made an estimated $22.3 million from her music. The accompanying tour also generated more than $110 million in revenue.

Rather, most of her wealth comes from her entrepreneurial endeavors, including Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

In March, Bloomberg reported Savage X Fenty lingerie company was working with advisors on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. That’s up from the company’s $1 billion valuation in February 2021. Rihanna owns 30 percent of that company.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner also owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 and brought in $550 million in revenue in 2020. French luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH owns the other half of the company. Fenty Beauty is reportedly worth $2.8 billion and, according to Forbes, Rihanna’s “stake in the fast-growing cosmetics company comprises the majority of her fortune.”

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

The star also has an impressive real estate portfolio, including a $13.75 million Beverly Hills compound she purchased last year, followed by a neighboring property she picked up for $10 million just months later. She also has a rental property in the Hollywood Hills (she paid $6.8 million for it in 2017), as well as a “stalker-proof” condominium in LA’s Century Towers. In addition, she owns a residence at the exclusive One Sandy Lane resort on her home island of Barbados, for which she reportedly paid $22 million.

The mogul is also using her fortune to do good. In 2012, the “Love on the Brain” singer started a philanthropy fund called the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), aiming to “support and fund groundbreaking education and climate resilience initiatives,” according to its website.

A year after the foundation was launched, the Fenty Beauty CEO held two lipstick campaigns with MAC Cosmetics, raising $60 million to benefit women and children affected by HIV/AIDS. In February 2020, CLF was named one of the world’s most innovative not-for-profit companies by Fast Company.

But Rihanna’s main focus isn’t the money — she’s all about the “work, work, work, work, work, work.”

In 2019, she told The New York Times, “I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working.”