ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

New Data Finally Points to Slowdown in Home Price Increases

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2suNC3_0gV9gG4A00

Image source: Getty Images

There's a reason buying a home has been a struggle since the latter part of 2020. Home prices have been soaring on a national level, and many buyers just don't have the money to pay the sky-high prices sellers have been asking for.

But recently, some good news came through on the home price front. And it may be a sign of positive things to come.

Are home prices finally cooling off?

In April, home prices rose 20.4% on a national level compared to where they sat a year prior, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Now clearly, that's not a small gain. However, it's a less-robust gain than March's reading from the same index, which saw home prices increase 20.6% on an annual basis. And that's a good thing, because the last time home price gains dipped (modestly) was back in November of 2021.

Meanwhile, a lower level of home price gains is only one sign that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. In May, existing home sales dropped 3.4% compared to the previous month, and May's number was actually the weakest since June of 2020. Those two factors combined should give today's wannabe home buyers more hope.

Will you be able to buy a home this year?

While a dip in home price gains is a good thing for buyers, it's important to look at the bigger picture -- that home prices are still up more than 20% compared to a year ago. While it's good to see signs of a housing market cooldown, the reality is that we're not there yet. And we may not get there at any point this year.

As such, if you've been struggling to buy a home, you may want to just assume that those plans will be on hold for the rest of the year. Let's remember, too, that mortgage rates have been climbing since the start of the year, and those don't seem to be dipping back down to more affordable levels.

Last year, home buyers had to grapple with sky-high home prices. But they at least had lower mortgage rates available to them to help offset those higher prices. This year, rates are the highest they've been in well over a decade, so unfortunately, buying a home may still be off the table for a lot of people.

Now this isn't to say you absolutely won't be able to purchase a home at any point in 2022. Maybe you recently got a raise at work and have a lot of money saved for a down payment . Those things, combined with a great credit score that translates into some mortgage rate savings, could make buying a home a possibility for you this year.

But all told, it's important to be realistic about the state of the housing market. While things are looking better for buyers, a lot of progress still needs to be made. And that may not happen in the course of the next six months.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are on the rise — and fast. But they’re still relatively low by historical standards. So, if you want to take advantage of rates before they climb too high, you’ll want to find a lender who can help you secure the best rate possible.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check, and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hardest City to Rent an Apartment

Home prices have gone straight up over the past two years. That may have started to change recently, as mortgage rates have risen. They were about 3% on a 30-year fixed mortgage a year ago. That has risen to almost 6% today, which has affected affordability for thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people. […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Price Index#Home Sales#Mortgage#Housing Market
Motley Fool

Have $419? Buy These 2 Overlooked Tech Stocks for 10X Gains

The stock market beatings that Zoom Video and Upstart received appear to have gone too far. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Citi Warns Oil May Collapse

Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned. That outlook is based on an absence of any intervention by OPEC+ producers and a decline in oil investments, analysts including Francesco Martoccia and Ed Morse said in a report. Brent, the global crude benchmark, last traded near $113 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TheStreet

A Bit of Housing Cheer: Rent Increases Moderate in June

Residential-rental prices have soared during the pandemic. Median rent in the top 50 metropolitan markets hit a record $1,849 in May, up 15.5% from a year earlier, according to Realtor.com, a real estate services firm. It was the 15th straight month of record rent. But things may be starting to...
HOUSE RENT
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - July 5, 2022: Rates drop further

Mortgage rates declined significantly for a second day Friday, with the 30-year average shedding more than four-tenths of a percentage point over two days to land at its lowest level since early June. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.60% 5.81%. FHA 30-Year Fixed...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for July 6, 2022: Rates Decreased

A few major mortgage rates receded today. There was a significant decline in 30-year fixed mortgage rates and 15-year fixed rates. The average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also ticked down. Mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, and are expected to keep...
BUSINESS
Fortune

How hard the housing correction is hitting your local housing market, as told by one interactive map

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Two months ago, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold call: The U.S. housing market, he said, was entering into a “housing correction.” At the time, some in the real estate industry brushed it off.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Think Home Prices Are Set to Drop? Don't Be So Sure

Homeownership has become less affordable, and many experts believe relief is near -- but this is far from certain. A combination of rising home prices and spiking mortgage rates have made homeownership far less affordable. Data indicates that home sales are slowing down, and many experts think this could lead...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Fed plans to ‘reset’ the housing market—raising the likelihood of falling home prices

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s not just about how expensive housing became—it’s how fast it got there. It only took 24 months for U.S. home prices to soar a staggering 37%. For comparison, the biggest two-year spike leading into the 2008 housing crash was 29%.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
200K+
Followers
97K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy