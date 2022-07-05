ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Shooting at Boom Island Park on July 4th, 7 hospitalized

By Fox 9 Staff
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis Park Police say seven people were hospitalized, several with critical injuries, after a shooting at Boom Island Park late Monday night. A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Park Police say they...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCCO News Talk 830

WATCH: Fourth of July mayhem in Minneapolis as revelers shoot fireworks from cars

During a violent Fourth of July night in Minneapolis, chaos included people in cars shooting fireworks as dangerous projectiles at passersby on city sidewalks. Video shows cars racing down S 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, shooting fireworks. The footage has gone viral online after reports of a shooting at Boom Island Park in North Minneapolis that left eight people hospitalized.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
101.3 KDWB

VIDEO: People Launch Fireworks From Their Cars At Passerby In Minneapolis

In a video, cars can be seen racing down South 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in Downtown Minneapolis at about 11:30 p.m. The individuals in the cars launch fireworks out of their windows, dangerously close to multiple passerby and buildings along the road. The person recording the video, perched on a balcony overlooking the street, can be heard saying "they're shooting the people," as sparks fly from the car windows. As the car turns the corner at the end of the street, the individual recording asks if the people below are OK. Immediately after, a large boom erupts from the other end of the street as another vehicle launches fireworks from their car, sending sparks into the air.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

18-year-old Man Killed in Brooklyn Park Fireworks Mishap

Early Morning Fireworks Incident Kills Man in Brooklyn Park. The Fourth of July holiday ended in tragedy after a young man was killed in Brooklyn Park due to a fireworks mishap. According to Brooklyn Park police, officers, firefighters and North Memorial paramedics got a report at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#The Boom#Violent Crime#Fox
Bring Me The News

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and 16-year-old was injured in a Minneapolis shooting Tuesday night. The incident unfolded in the area of East 18th Street in the Stevens Square at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday evening, with Minneapolis Police Department saying officers arrived to find the 17-year-old suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. He...
KARE 11

Officials: 7 people injured in shooting at Boom Island Park

MINNEAPOLIS — Seven people are in the hospital, some of them critically injured, after a shooting in Minneapolis Monday night. Officials initially said there were eight victims, however, the Minneapolis Park Police provided an update on Tuesday saying they believe one of the victims was injured in a separate incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Police report fatal shooting near downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say they're investigating a fatal shooting that happened along Nicollet Avenue and East 18th Street Tuesday evening.The shooting appears to have happened in the vicinity of the Nico Apartments building just south of Interstate 94.Minneapolis police said that a 17-year-old boy had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.A 16-year-old was also taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. His condition is still not reported.Police say a confrontation happened in the lobby of Nico Apartments, which led to gunfire.The 17-year-old's death marks the 45th homicide in the city so far this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Investigate Apartment Shooting, Find More Than 70 Bullet Casings Outside

Brooklyn Center police say they responded to the Sonder House Apartments on 58th and North Xerxes Ave. early Wednesday for a report of multiple shots fired. Police say callers reported two groups of people shooting at each other in the parking lot just after 1 a.m. They say descriptions of the people involved and the cars they were in were given to dispatch.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KNOX News Radio

18-year-old man dies in MN fireworks explosion

An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body found along shore of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- Police are investigating after a body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale Tuesday afternoon.Officers were dispatched to the lake at approximately 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible body in the water.When officers arrived, they found a man face down in the water. The man was determined to be dead on scene.Police say there does not appear to be any threat or risk to public safety.The incident remains under investigation.
ROBBINSDALE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy