Sierra Leone FA launch investigation after two teams suffer ‘impractical’ defeats of 91-1 and 95-0

By John Hutchinson
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE Sierra Leone Football Association has launched an investigation into two first division matches that finished with scorelines of 91-1 and 95-0.

The West African country's soccer governing body said it was investigating officials and players who were involved in the two fixtures.

The Sierra Leone FA are investigating allegations of match-fixing Credit: Getty

In one, Gulf FC defeated Koquima Lebanon 91-1 and in the other Lumbenbu United were beaten 95-0 by Kahula Rangers.

The SLFA said the results were “impractical” and promised “zero tolerance” of any “match manipulation”.

A statement said: “In compliance with Fifa and CAF rules against match manipulation or anything of sort, SLFA maintains zero tolerance.

“The general public is therefore assured that the said matter will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law.”

If confirmed, the two scorelines would rank among the highest recorded in soccer history.

The highest is thought to have occurred in Madagascar in 2002 when AS Adema beat SO l'Emyrne 149-0.

The SO l'Emyrne players intentionally scored one own goal after another in protest over refereeing decisions with which they disagreed.

An investigation was launched in the French seventh tier after AC Arles won 22-1 to go top of their league in May.

They needed to beat AC Septemes by a considerable margin to jump ahead of FC Martigues.

And they managed exactly that, winning 22-1 in their penultimate game of the season.

The win put them level on points with Martigues but crucially 12 goals ahead on goal difference.

That was until the league stripped them of the result amid an investigation into match-fixing.

However, just last month the allegations were thrown out, the result stood and AC Arles were named as champions.

The US Sun

The US Sun

