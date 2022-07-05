ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraising event for Roxy Theatre set Saturday

By The Repository
 2 days ago
MINERVA – The Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce will host a performance by DJ’s Rock & Roll Big Band at the Great Trail Golf Course Tee House, 10154 Great Trail Drive, on Saturday, with all proceeds benefiting the Roxy Theatre.

The $15 ticket price includes light hors d’oeuvres, and there will be a cash bar, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and Brews & Bling fundraiser. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m.

DJ’s Rock & Roll Big Band is a 15-piece band, featuring a full horn section, saxophones, guitar, bass, keyboard, drums, and vocals, and plays tunes from the '50s to the '70s.

Proceeds will go toward renovations at the Roxy. The theater was built in 1936 and was purchased by the Minerva chamber in 2011 after it had served as a church for 20 years. Since that time, a new marquee and digital sign were installed, significant cosmetic improvements were made, church pews were removed and theater seats installed, and an ADA-compliant bathroom was constructed.

The current renovation includes removal of the interior structure, repair of the original walls and ceiling, and installation of up-to-code lighting.

The Roxy hosts movies, community theater productions, musical and other performances, and is often rented for family and school outings.

Tickets are available in advance from the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce office, 203 N. Market St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the door. Tickets can also be reserved by phone at 330-868-7979 or by email at denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.

