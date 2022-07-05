ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon police cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
 2 days ago

TUSCARAWAS TWP. – A Massillon police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to the North Lawrence Fire Department, the officer's vehicle was struck from the rear by another vehicle in the 1600 block of Manchester Avenue NW just after 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Mutual aid was requested from Brewster.

cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist caught driving 69 mph over speed limit in Tuscarawas County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper clocked a motorcyclist speeding at a rate that would have been “catastrophic” if the driver crashed over the July 4 holiday weekend. The New Philadelphia Post trooper’s radar shows the driver was going 124 miles per...
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Euclid woman reported missing

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Police asked the community to help find 33-year-old Vareena Harris, who officers said is considered a missing person. “Her mother called police when Vareena did not call her on Mother’s Day or on her son’s birthday, which is highly unusual,” EPD stated.
EUCLID, OH
