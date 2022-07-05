Massillon police cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash

TUSCARAWAS TWP. – A Massillon police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

According to the North Lawrence Fire Department, the officer's vehicle was struck from the rear by another vehicle in the 1600 block of Manchester Avenue NW just after 8 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

Mutual aid was requested from Brewster.

