ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Louisa Lytton wears a bridal white jumpsuit in first glimpse from her Italian wedding to Ben Bhavra - as the newlyweds pose with the pal who set them up

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She finally tied the knot with fiancé Ben Bhavra this weekend after the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials three times.

And Louisa Lytton shared a first glimpse of her Italian wedding on Monday as she donned a bridal white jumpsuit and matching headband while posing with her new husband and a pal who set the couple up.

The EastEnders star, 33, beamed for the camera in the Instagram snap as she stood between the two men while clutching a glass of white wine amid the celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJSDZ_0gV9fwjX00
Bride: Louisa Lytton shared a first glimpse of her Italian wedding on Monday as she donned a bridal white jumpsuit and matching headband while posing with her new husband and a pal who set the couple up

Louisa looked lovely in the plunging white outfit which she teamed with a coordinating white clutch bag.

The actress, who plays Ruby Allen in the BBC soap, allowed her brunette locks to cascade down her shoulders in soft waves, while her dewy bridal make-up highlighted her stunning features.

While Ben cut a handsome figure in a cream shirt teamed with olive green trousers.

Louisa had re-shared the image taken by her pal, in which he wrote: 'I set these two up on a date in 2017 and this weekend I watched them finally get married in front of their daughter and loved ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRgzl_0gV9fwjX00
Family: The soap siren also shared a snap on her stories of husband Ben cuddling their daughter Aura, 10 months, as she said: 'We are SO SAD it's over'

'Very surreal but very amazing moment. They couldn't be more suited and I couldn't be happier for them!'

The soap siren also shared a snap on her stories of husband Ben cuddling their daughter Aura, 10 months, as she said: 'We are SO SAD it's over'.

Louisa and Ben, who first got engaged in 2019, had been forced to delay their wedding three times, with the most recent setback being just days earlier when the actress shared that they were a 'Covid household.'

On Thursday Louisa revealed that she and Ben were finally set to marry in the coming days, as she took to Instagram to share a snap from the idyllic Italian countryside, followed by an image of herself holding her daughter Aura.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CHxEP_0gV9fwjX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12SBeB_0gV9fwjX00

She penned the caption: 'Two years in the making... Let's finally go get married @bennnyy__ here's to every covid bride finally getting down that aisle.'

On Wednesday Louisa and Ben revealed that they had finally landed in Italy for their much-anticipated wedding, as she snapped a photo of her family in a lift following their flight.

Alongside a photo of a Ben enjoying a drink, Louisa penned: 'Prosecco tasting for our Friday evening welcome drinks... in the corridor... outside the room. With the [baby] monitor.'

In another snap shared to her Story, the actress penned: 'Wedding prep whilst madam naps,' as she got to work on her laptop.

It comes after Louisa also gave fans gave an insight into her hen do as she posed for a fun photo in a balloon filled bathtub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJGPT_0gV9fwjX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5gFh_0gV9fwjX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYU5s_0gV9fwjX00
 Long time coming: Louisa and Ben, who first got engaged in 2019, had been forced to delay their wedding three times, with the most recent setback being just days earlier when the actress shared that they were a 'Covid household'

But added in the caption: 'This time last week... Since we have had a Covid household. Finally on the mend. Not what the doctor ordered.

'We were supposed to be exchanging our vows today before our Italian Wedding! Instead, we cleaned the carpets covered in sick. We will get there and it will be worth it.'

Taking to her Stories once more, she later confirmed: 'We are getting married in Italy but had to do our vows here [in England]. Just to top off a week of Covid and another postponed 'wedding' Riley [her pet dog] decided to wee on my washing.'

After postponing the 200-strong Italian event twice during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, Louisa said they would be having a 'smaller' event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYqB5_0gV9fwjX00
Oh no! Louisa gave an insight into her hen do as she posed for a fun photo in a balloon filled bathtub - but added that the wedding had been postponed a third time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8cgS_0gV9fwjX00
Long-awaited: After postponing the 200-strong Italian event twice during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, Louisa said they would be having a 'smaller' event

She told the Sunday Mirror about the wedding: 'We want to get married next year. We're planning to have the wedding abroad and we're going to do something smaller than we originally planned.

'It will be different now she's [Aura] here. We're a family now, so it might not be as wild as it was going to be. But we can't wait to get married,' she concluded.

While Louisa was originally forced to delay her nuptials due to the Covid crisis, she then decided to delay her big day for a second time after falling pregnant with her daughter Aura.

She told The Sunday Mirror: 'We'd already postponed it twice by then and I didn't want to put off having children any longer.

'I've always wanted to get married first before having children for tradition, but sometimes things are taken out of your hands.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgcde_0gV9fwjX00
Nuptials: 'It will be different now she's [Aura] here. We're a family now, so it might not be as wild as it was going to be. But we can't wait to get married,' she concluded

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

X Factor star Tom Mann’s fiancée dies on their wedding day

The X Factor star Tom Mann is mourning the death of his fiancée after she passed away on their wedding day.The former contestant, who was part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, confirmed on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died two days earlier.“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean,” Mann wrote, sharing a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie on Instagram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kate Middleton Left Us Speechless In An Elegant, Waist-Defining Blue Dress At Order Of The Garter Event—Simply Stunning!

At the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton stunned viewers in an exquisite head-to-toe periwinkle blue ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a timelessly chic, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a wide, open collar, pleated full skirt and a belt cinched at her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louisa Lytton
HollywoodLife

Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bridal#Wedding Planning#White Wine#Italian#Eastenders
HollywoodLife

Ed Sheeran: 1st Photos With Newborn Baby As He & Wife Cherry Seaborn Take Family Stroll

Ed Sheeran is in total dad mode! The singer took a relaxing walk with his wife Cherry Seaborn, daughter Lyra, 1, and his newborn child in new photos, which you can see here (via DailyMail), on Wednesday, June 15. Ed, 31, and Cherry, 30, enjoyed a sunny day in the park, as they pushed their older daughter in a stroller. The couple looked like they were extra prepared as parents with the “Shape of You” popstar carrying the newborn in a baby sling.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

467K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy