Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River on July 4

A man from San Antonio, Texas, is dead after lighting a firework on his own head early Tuesday, police said. Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with some friends around midnight when he took one of the group’s fireworks and placed it on the top of his head, San Antonio police said. When he lit the mortar-type firework, its bottom pierced his head, and he was taken to a hospital unresponsive with serious injuries. The Bexar County Medical Examiner later confirmed he died from head trauma caused by a firework explosion, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO