New Braunfels, TX

Austin man drowns in Guadalupe River on July 4

By Sunny Tsai
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — An Austin man died at Guadalupe River in New Braunfels on the Fourth of July holiday, and it’s believed he drowned. New Braunfels Police Department and New...

spectrumlocalnews.com

KXAN

Victims in Jarrell trench collapse identified

JARRELL, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victims in the trench collapse in Jarrell on June 28 have been identified. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to FOX 44 News that the two men who died in the 24-foot-deep trench are 20-year-old Jimmy Lee Alvarado and 39-year-old Jose Vargas Ramirez, both of Florence, Texas.
JARRELL, TX
fox7austin.com

Several dangerous incidents happen at Lake Travis on Fourth of July

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - It was a dangerous Fourth of July weekend on Central Texas waterways. Officials say a man drowned, one person was seriously injured, another person nearly drowned and one swimmer is still missing. "It was really beautiful, the scenery was great, the water felt amazing," said Phil...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Crews fighting 100-acre wildfire in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Crews are fighting a 100-acre wildfire in Dripping Springs, the Hays County Office of Emergency Management said on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters from North Hays Fire and Wimberley Fire are on the scene on the Storm Ranch property off Gatlin Creek Road. A helicopter was making bucket drops in over the area, and the Texas A&M Forest Service is assisting with bulldozers and air resources.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
mySanAntonio.com

Body of 41-year-old man who drowned in Canyon Lake found by authorities

Update: Tuesday, July 5, 4:41 p.m.: The body of a 41-year-old man who went underwater at Canyon Lake over the weekend was recovered Tuesday afternoon, July 5, according to Comal County authorities, as reported by KENS 5. Robbie Berlingeri's family says he fell off the back of boat with his 2-year-old daughter and eventually went under when trying to save the little girl from drowning.
CANYON LAKE, TX
#Drowning#Braunfels#Accident
wimberleyview.com

New restaurant brings plenty of Fish Tales

If the crowd on opening night was any clue, Wimberley was ready to welcome a seafood restaurant. Fish Tales held its grand opening last week on River Road at the former location of Creekside Cookers. Owned by Brett McManus and Diane and Scott Harpring, Fish Tales has been a big...
WIMBERLEY, TX
police1.com

Texas reserve officer struck, killed by drunk driving suspect

POTEET, Texas — A Texas police department is mourning a reserve officer who was killed in the line of duty last week. Reserve Officer Jeffrey Richardson was struck and killed by a drunk driving suspect on June 29, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Richardson was working a contract job directing traffic at a construction zone in Austin when he was hit, KSAT reported.
POTEET, TX
nbtexas.org

Drowning Investigation on Guadalupe River

On today’s date (07/04/22), at approximately 5:35pm, the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department were called to the 1400 block of Gruene Road along the Guadalupe River... On today’s date (07/04/22), at approximately 5:35pm, the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Daily Beast

Texas Man Dies After Setting Off Firework on His Own Head

A man from San Antonio, Texas, is dead after lighting a firework on his own head early Tuesday, police said. Pablo Ruiz, 43, was drinking with some friends around midnight when he took one of the group’s fireworks and placed it on the top of his head, San Antonio police said. When he lit the mortar-type firework, its bottom pierced his head, and he was taken to a hospital unresponsive with serious injuries. The Bexar County Medical Examiner later confirmed he died from head trauma caused by a firework explosion, the San Antonio Express-News reports.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Country music star visits Uvalde victim in San Antonio hospital

When staff from the University Children’s Hospital in San Antonio contacted country music star Kevin Fowler to request a visit, Fowler didn't hesitate to answer yes. Fowler, who is currently touring Texas, stopped by the hospital to check up on some of his fans, including Mayah Zamora, who was seriously injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde in May.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Body of missing swimmer found after three-day search

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a missing swimmer was recovered from Lake Travis, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. TCSO Lake Patrol Deputies and other agencies responded to calls for the missing swimmer Monday, but first responders said the rescue efforts were not successful. The incident then transitioned to a recovery mission.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

