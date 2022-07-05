ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Frank Critelli’s ​“Muse” Spans Generations

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ojzr_0gV9eAqE00
Critelli.

A strummed guitar. An organ’s warm, held guitar. A bent note from a guitar like an invitation. Then Frank Critelli’s declarative voice: ​“I didn’t know what it was called, but I was glad when you called,” he sings. ​“I called you back / No one could predict / one drink would lead to that kiss on your neck / And I almost didn’t recognize / A familiar look in faraway eyes / But I knew you were someone else in disguise / And there was no turning back.”

So begins ​“The Muse,” the title track from the latest EP from musician and music community organizer Frank Critelli. In his career as a performer, since the 1990s Critelli has recorded with some of New Haven’s finest, from the dearly departed James Velvet, to Mighty Purple guitar virtuoso Jon Rodgers, to Mercy Choir leader Paul Belbusti. At the same time, Critelli has been a fixture in connecting musicians to music venues and organizing shows in New Haven and around the state. It’s thus not surprising that Critelli should be able to draw from musicians across the city to help him bring his songs to life.

But The Muse shows just how deep those connections can go, as Critelli’s crew on this album features both longtime collaborator Mark Mirando on keyboards and a few musicians from the generation that established itself as heirs to New Haven’s indie scene a few years ago: Sam Carlson and Ilya Gitelman (of Ports of Spain) on drums and guitar, respectively, Mike Voyce on bass, and Cary Pollick on additional electric guitar.

The result is an album that feels both relaxed and invigorating. ​“The Muse” works on slow builds, ebbs and flows, rises and falls, before returning to where it started. ​“The Outlaw” charges forward on driving drums, dirty, aggressive guitar, and vocals in which Critelli does a call and response with himself. And ​“Lost Weekend” has an easy barroom swing that captures the spirit of new friends playing music together, discovering a shared language and sensibility.

Anchoring all of it is Critelli’s voice — not just his singing voice, but his songwriting voice, which can range from simple and direct to convoluted and poetic in the span of a single verse. The songs on ​“The Muse” sound like songs one gets to write only after having written a hundred previous songs (if they’re old songs of Critelli’s that he finally got around to recording here, then consider this reporter duly fooled). They comfortably expand the typical songwriting forms to offer plenty of familiarity to invite everyone in, and enough surprises to catch the ear again and again. Critelli is now a seasoned hand at this, but as the title of the album suggests, he’s as inspired as ever.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

65 Artists Contemplate What They’ve ​“Lost And Found” In KLG Exhibition

Susan Clinard’s sculptures are an exercise in extreme empathy, even as Missing the Mark represents something more complex as well. It’s hard not to feel the pull of judgment in the juxtaposition of the crying face of the baby, who just needs some attention, with the blank faces of everyone else, staring at their screens. But in a broader sense, they’re all victims, of a specific mode of modernity we’re told we want. Clinard’s pieces forces us to look at ourselves, too. Are you reading these words on your phone right now? What are you missing around you?
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Best Video Kicks Off ​“Horrific” Summer

A boat carrying two young families — one, a wife and husband, the other, a wife, husband, and child — steers slowly across a mist-covered expanse of river water. The woman doing the navigating sings an eerie song. The two men are talking about the fortune they expect to make. ​“You and I will be rich men, and our wives will be wealthy women,” one says to the other. The women, however, have more immediate concerns. ​“It’s good we went by boat,” one says to the other. ​“On foot, we’d probably be dead by now.”
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Music in CT: Dead & Co., 5 Seconds of Summer to rock the stage

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a new month, which means a new round of artists are taking the stage across Connecticut. Expect some classic rock & roll with some pop sprinkled in-between. See the full list of big-name acts and upcoming artists stopping in the state this week: Monday, July 4 — Sunday, July 10 Dead […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
iheart.com

Blue Back Square’s first comedy night opens to a full house!

The town of West Hartford’s premiere shopping plaza Blue Back Square had its first Comedy Night Showcase as part of their summer lineup. For more information check out the events tab on bluebacksquare.com by clicking here!. Thanks to the beautiful weather, a killer lineup, and hardworking team behind the...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Through A Lens, Brightly: Chris Randall’s 4th

New Haven photographer Chris Randall has a unique perspective on fireworks — as you can see from these photos he took at Sunday evening’s city East Rock display. “These were all captured as-is in camera, using a long exposure with bulb mode, using manual focus pulls and pushes (starting the exposure out of focus and turning it into focus, or vice versa), and also a variable ND filter,” Randall said of these photos. He wrote more about the technique in 2018 (at the end of this blog post) when he tried out the technique in West Haven.
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Carlson
New Haven Independent

Three Local Albums Make A Moody Summer

“Heartbreak Sounds,” the first track from Deep Meats I — the latest release from Ponybird, a.k.a. Jennifer Dauphinais — starts with a sound that is impossible to identify, buzzy and menacing, slowly unfurling a long, moody melody. Drums and electronic blips then conspire to create a rhythm, a harmonic structure, and Dauphinais steps to the mic, crooning with a sense of louche urgency.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Fireworks Fuel Patriotism, Community

Explosions of colors burst into the sky, lighting up East Rock and beyond, as hundreds of families gathered on the Wilbur Cross football field Monday evening for the city’s annual Fourth of July display. A city crew set off the show after dark from the top of East Rock.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Boston Magazine

Three Ballroom Venues Packed With Amenities

These unique New England ballrooms dazzle with unparalleled opulence and charisma. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. Rich with History. Historic Events & Banquets. Manchester, Connecticut. Head Count Up to 278 seated.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muse#Lead Guitar#Songwriting#Generation#Ports
westportlocal.com

Westport Doctor named Runner-Up for Chris Klug Foundation Award

The Chris Klug Foundation (CKF) would like to announce the winners, and runners-up of their 2022 Bounce Back Give Back Awards. The annual award recognizes two organ transplant recipients who exhibit an outstanding quality of life post-transplant, whether through career accomplishments, participation in sports or hobbies, or simply leading fulfilling lives with their family and loved ones.
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

From Smart Loos To Cold Brews, Collab Grads Ready For Market

New Haven’s nine newest homegrown entrepreneurs are hitting the market with ideas ranging from a ​“smart potty” to …tools to help other entrepreneurs hit the market as well. The nine entrepreneurs graduated Wednesday evening from the latest ​“class” of emerging business owners gaining group advice...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Crystal Bees in Southington never slowed down during the pandemic

SOUTHINGTON – While the coronavirus put people in isolation, Crystal Bees, an amusement center in Southington, stayed open through the pandemic. Emily Giguere, the sales and event manager, said the center started holding outdoor parties during covid. “Some people enjoy being outdoors and not in their house, so we...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Pope Mar Awa III will be coming to New Britain to celebrate Holy Mass

On Saturday, July 9 Pope Mar Awa III will be coming to New Britain to celebrate Holy Mass at St. Thomas Church. Mass will begin at 10 a.m. The St. Thomas Parish of the Holy Apostolic Catholic Assyrian Church of the East was established in New Britain in 1919. The Assyrian people of Connecticut continue to have a presence in New Britain and have for over 100 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Register Citizen

West Hartford teacher walking ancient pilgrimage route to honor son who battled cancer

WEST HARTFORD — A local middle school teacher is making a 180-mile trek along the Camino de Santiago for a very special reason: his son. Jameth Mikan, a longtime West Hartford resident who teaches world languages at Sedgwick Middle School, embarks on his journey across the ancient pilgrimage route on July 6 in honor of his son, who in 2019 was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the age of 3.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Stop Using Children to Advance Your Own Bigotry

Pride Month has come to an end, and Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos decided to celebrate by demanding that a book about RuPaul be pulled from the shelves of the children’s section at the Cragin Memorial Library. Bisbikos, a Republican, told library director Kate Byroade to remove the book...
COLCHESTER, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy