SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Grass fires have been common across the state over the weekend. The Mobridge Fire Department had nine calls. Departments in Redfield and around the Sioux Falls area responded to several grass fires as well. The Rapid City Fire Department was able to stop a grass fire on Skyline Drive before it was able to spread too far. Fire departments are reminding that even with some rain, grass is still dry. Keep a bucket of water handy incase of a fire, and soak spent and unused fireworks for several hours before throwing them away.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO