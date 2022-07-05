Deadly crash on I-65 in Nashville closes freeway overnight

A 42-year-old LaVergne man was killed Saturday after a two-vehicle collision on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive. Efforts continue to notify his next of kin. The preliminary investigation shows that the man was driving his 1990 Ford F-15 southbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when he entered a curve in the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines, and crashed head-on into a northbound Nissan Rogue. He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. The driver of the Rogue, Anthony Birge, 51, sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both men were wearing seatbelts.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO