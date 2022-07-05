ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

OFFICIAL: The Rimac Nevera Is Ready For American Roads

By Jarryd Neves
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To call Mate Rimac ambitious would be an understatement. The 34-year-old entrepreneur is a visionary, with a well-defined goal of changing the way we think about supercars. His sure-footed plans haven't just impressed us. Porsche sees great promise in Rimac, underlined by its latest investment into the Croatian company. Let's not...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 2

Related
CarBuzz.com

The Suzuki Jimny The World Begged For Is Almost Ready

When it comes to forbidden fruit in the automotive space, there are numerous products that America misses out on. The Toyota GR Yaris springs to mind immediately, but there are less sporty cars we wish we could sample for ourselves too. Among them is the Suzuki Jimny, a cute little off-roader that takes obvious styling inspiration from the Jeep Wrangler.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

8 Cars That Simply Refuse To Die

Sooner or later, a car will become too expensive to maintain and head off to the great scrap heap in the sky. To oversimplify, that will be when the car has lost enough value that fixing or replacing a worn-out engine or transmission costs more than simply replacing it with an equivalent car or a newer one with fewer miles. With modern cars, you can expect them to go around 200,000 miles or more before the engine is too worn to go on - longer than the vast majority of cars from the final decades of the last century. There are variables, though. If you don't maintain a car with regular fluid changes, the engine's life will be shorter. Fresh oil is an engine and transmission's best friend, and fresh coolant is a cooling system's best friend. However, not all cars are built equally, and some just never seem to die unless rust gets them. Once in a while, you'll see a car from another time on the road and wonder how the hell it has lasted so long. Chances are, the next one you see like that will be one of these models.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Ready To Dominate EV Production And Finally Topple Tesla

The recently revealed ID.Aero concept is the latest step in Volkswagen's journey to dominate the electric vehicle industry. With a claimed range of 385 miles and elegant styling, it will arrive in 2024 to challenge the Tesla Model 3. Many automakers have said they intend to rule the EV roost and overtake Musk's car company as the segment leader but, up until now, there are no signs of that happening - unless you're VW, that is.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mate Rimac
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Finally Dethroned By Chinese Automaker

Finally, an EV maker managed to surpass Tesla. Sort of. Build Your Dreams (BYD) is a publicly-listed Chinese conglomerate with an automotive arm that produces EVs, PHEVs, and hydrogen-electric vehicles. It recently announced its sales figures for the first six months of the year, and it sold 641,350 NEVs. During that same period, Tesla only managed to sell 564,000 NEVs.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Alpine Wants Hydrogen-Powered V6 For Future Sports Cars

Much like the arrival date of the elusive Tesla Cybertruck, it remains unclear exactly when electric vehicles will finally replace those with conventional combustion engines across the industry. Europe's proposed 2035 combustion ban isn't yet set in stone, and several automakers are still working on hybrids and alternative technologies. Hydrogen...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Vehicles#The Rimac Nevera#American#Croatian#Carb Lrb#Eu#Wltp
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Robb Report

The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

1,914-HP Rimac Nevera Is Officially Road-Legal

There are a few names that stand out as pioneers of the automotive world. Karl Benz and Henry Ford were pioneers of the early age of mobility, while more than a hundred years on, Elon Musk's contribution to the automotive world cannot be understated. But while Musk has done much for the shift to electrification, there is another name we'd be remiss not to hold in the highest regard: Mate Rimac. What Musk did for commuter cars, Rimac has done for the hypercar. His contribution has been so vast that Porsche has even merged Bugatti with Rimac and appointed Mate as Bugatti Rimac's CEO. But before we see the first electric Bugatti, Rimac's own mainstream creation has taken the next step towards legendary status, as the first Rimac Nevera has been legally registered for street use.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

5 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

It's hard to find a new car with more technology packed into it than the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. In fact, it's often said if you want to know what features will be available in every car 10 years from now, just look at today's S-Class. We just spent a week driving the S580 (that's the V8 one) in the most luxurious Executive Line trim, which is the most expensive S-Class that doesn't wear an AMG or Maybach badge. The as-tested price of our Nautical Blue Metallic loaner was $135,990, which is a ton of money to spend on any car. But as you'll see from our list of favorite features, it's worth every penny.
CARS
Motor1.com

Hyundai Teases Sleek Sports Coupe Ahead Of July 15 Unveiling

On July 15, Hyundai will hold N Day where it will show off the brand's next-generation high-performance car. A teaser image of the vehicle under a sheet suggests that a sleek coupe might be on the way. Hyundai's Facebook post to tease N Day only provides one more hint about...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy