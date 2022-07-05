ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland Public Library Goes Fine Free

By editor
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ASHLAND – Ashland Public Library announced it will go fine free. The Ashland Public Library joins the Framingham Public Library which also recently went fine free....

PHOTOS: Ocean Adventure at Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – Visitors to the main Framingham Public Library were transported into an ocean adventure thanks to the Traveling Lantern Theater on Wednesday, July 6. Mr. Sharky took families on a fish-fact-filled voyage to the deep to search for buried treasure during the afternoon theatre performance. The free program...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Rotary Hosting Summer Carnival in July

FRAMINGHAM – The Rotary Club of Framingham will hold its annual summer carnival this month. Featuring Cushing Amusements the carnival will be held on the campus of Framingham State University in the Maynard parking lot July 13-17 Carnival opens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. There will be...
Traveling Lantern Theater Presents Camp Ocean on Wednesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host the Traveling Lantern Theater on Wednesday, July 6 at the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street. The 3 p.m. show is Camp Ocean. “Join Mr. Sharky, your ocean camp counselor, on a fish-fact-filled voyage to the deep to search for buried treasure,” said the Library.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
UPDATED: MetroWest Medical in Talks To Partner With Tufts Medical To Take Over Oncology Services

FRAMINGHAM – “To ensure continued access to oncology infusion and radiation oncology services for current patients, I am pleased to announce that MetroWest Medical Center and Tufts Medicine are in exclusive negotiations for Tufts Medicine to provide a wide range of oncology services at MetroWest Medical Center, including hematology oncology, radiation oncology and infusion services,” announced TenetMass CEO Carolyn Jackson tonight at the hearing.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Holocaust survivor to close Norwood business he co-owned for 49 years

NORWOOD -- Nearly everyone in Norwood whose child wore a baptism or first communion outfit, or later joined a troop and needed a scout uniform, has stepped up to the counter at Brenner's. The store sells children's clothing, religious outfits, scouting accessories, and some local school uniforms.  After 49 years, the Greenfield family will soon close up shop at Brenner's Children's Shop fror good.Aron Greenfield will turn 96 next week, which is remarkable considering it was a lie about his age that saved his life. "I was 15. I would've gone to Auschwitz and into the chimney, as they say. But my...
NORWOOD, MA
Letter to the Editor: Parade should have been relocated

I just had to express my feelings about the parade being postponed this year due to roadwork being done and not completed. I think this is sad. The Hopkinton community loves the Fourth of July parade. Families, seniors, children and adults of all ages come together with community spirit. Another...
HOPKINTON, MA
City of Framingham License Coordinator Retiring

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham License Coordinator is retiring. Framingham License Coordinator Diane R. Willoughby has been the City’s only coordinator. She became the Town of Framingham’s license coordinator in August of 2016. the City began advertising for the position this month. The full-time position in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, 89

NATICK – Virginia Elise (Gochee) Batchelder, 89, of Natick, passed away on June 29, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles F. Batchelder, III. Devoted mother of John Weigel and his wife Lisa of Natick and Edward Weigel and his wife Debra of Belchertown, MA. Dear sister of Nance Kipp and her husband Jerry of Verona, NY. Dear Aunt of Henry Kipp. Loving grandmother of John Weigel, Jr., Michael Weigel, Linsey Olszewski, Kenneth Weigel, Alexandra Weigel, and Mikayla Russell. Great grandmother of Adeline Olszewski and Nathan Russell.
NATICK, MA
Brian Michael Straw, 56

ASHLAND – Brian Michael Straw, 56, died suddenly on Thursday, June 30, 2022, in his apartment in Quincy. He was born on June 13, 1966, in Waltham. Brian graduated from Waltham High School in 1984 and Boston College School of Business in 1988. He was successful in his business...
ASHLAND, MA
The Sale of Alcohol Was Forbidden in This MA Town for Over 100 Years

Every town has its own unique qualities. Off the top of my head, Berkshire County contains towns and cities with well-known history and attractions. North Adams for example, has some well-known hauntings (if you choose to believe) including the Hoosac Tunnel, Houghton Mansion, and who could forget about the Creature that stalks Coca-Cola Ledge? Great Barrington is the birthplace of W.E.B. DuBois, Pittsfield gave us Elizabeth Banks, and people near and far flock to the Town of Stockbridge for the annual Main Street Stockbridge at Christmas attraction. There are obviously many more famous things about Berkshire County that I left out but you get the idea. Who wouldn't want to visit our beautiful county?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
