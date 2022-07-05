ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant View, TN

Pleasant View Resident Wins $1 Million on Powerball

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9EhS_0gV9d3mb00
Photo from TNlottery.com

PLEASANT VIEW—Donald Thompson of Pleasant View is a barber, a drag racer, an avid gym member—and now a $1 million Powerball winner.

“I stay really busy doing the things I like,” said the septuagenarian, who has no plans to slow down even after his big win.

Donald matched all 5 white balls drawn in the June 8, 2022, Powerball drawing to win the $1 million prize. He purchased the ticket at H.G. Hills, 2498 Hwy. 49 E. in Pleasant View.

His prize was just a portion of the $22,439,05 in winnings claimed by Tennessee Lottery players throughout the state during the week of June 19 – June 25, 2022.

The Lottery reminds players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.67 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

