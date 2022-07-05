A man was killed and a woman injured after a fire early Tuesday morning in Franklin Township .

The fire was reported just after midnight Tuesday morning at an apartment building at 773 Brown Road, located about a half mile from Harrisburg Pike.

Fatal fire in Hilltop: Man killed, three girls in critical condition from house fire on Columbus' Hilltop

When fire crews from Franklin Township and the Columbus Division of Fire arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the two-story apartment building.

The fire is believed to have started in a first-floor apartment. A man who lived at the apartment was pronounced dead on the scene. A woman who lived in the apartment was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Their names had not been released as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

bbruner@dispatch.com

@bethany_bruner

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Man killed, woman injured in Franklin Township apartment fire