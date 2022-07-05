ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Money Monday: What to do if you’re investing

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLErF_0gV9bYt300

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As inflation is rising, many that have money in the stock market are unsure about what steps to take next.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger has some tips on what you can do to keep your investments safe.

“What we know is that inflation is at its highest level in 40 years and it’s been an awfully long time since the Federal Reserve has had to chase inflation once it’s been at this level, so the degree of difficulty in threading this needle is so high that investors are incredibly spooked.” Schlesinger said.

“For long term investors, that’s just the regular old people who are putting money in their 401(K)s, in their 403 (B)s, and they’ve got decades to go before they need their money, stick to your game plan, because over the long term you’re probably going to be just fine.”

For her full tips, check out the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Inflation driving up property taxes across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People across Mid-Michigan are noticing big changes to their property tax bills. Homeowners are seeing the largest jump in their property taxes since 2009, and tax experts said it’s even worse if you just bought your home. “Housing affordability is at an all-time high,” said...
LANSING, MI
bridgemi.com

In Lansing, a frustrated HVAC shop owner goes political, and goes viral

When Larry Kirchhoff heard the news of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, he was angry. The 51-year-old wrote out a few words on his phone while sitting in his office at All Star Mechanical, the Lansing-based heating, venting and cooling company he owns, and hit send. Days later, an ad ran on page 11 of the June 29 issue of City Pulse, a Lansing-based alt-weekly.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

How Effective Are Michigan’s Wind Turbines?

Driving through Gratiot County over the weekend, I was struck by the seemingly endless number of wind turbines. They began just north of Ithaca, and continued popping up along our drive to Midland. Michigan didn't have wind turbines when I was growing up. This landscape looked alien to me. I...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
100.7 WITL

The Best You-Pick Cherry Farms Across Michigan

When it comes to summer activities, Michigan has plenty to choose from. You can hit the lake (there are literally thousands to choose from), you can take in some live music like a concert or on a bar patio, or you could try your hand at some fruit picking. You-Pick...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

A custom playbook: How Lansing handles Fourth of July

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As bigger events make a comeback this summer like Fourth of July parades and fireworks displays, public safety officials have the renewed challenge of making sure crowds stay safe. A fire captain from the Lansing’s emergency management office said planning for these kind of nights...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

State highlights contraception methods

After Roe v. Wade was overturned many health officials got worried about misinformation when it comes to exactly what emergency birth control is and what medication abortion is. Tonight officials said that they want to clear things up.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs News Business#The Federal Reserve#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
94.9 WMMQ

Amazing Lakes In Mid Michigan You’ll Love Living On!

There is something amazing about being on the water. For me it's the sound of the water along the shoreline. The subtle sound it makes with each wave. That is total serenity for me. Visiting someone's home or cottage on the lake is fun, however having my own dwelling someday would be awesome.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

Could This Be Lansing’s Hidden Spot For Cheap Gas?

I did a lot of traveling this weekend, and while prices did seem to go down in some areas, I still did see prices as high as $5.00 a gallon down in the Bloomfield (Detroit) area. I have, however, noticed that this one specific gas station, in general, tends to...
LANSING, MI
WKQI Channel 955

The Best Fried Chicken In Michigan

There is something truly magical about biting into the perfect piece of fried chicken. The crisp coating surrounding tender, juicy meat is something that dreams are made of — and something that not every restaurant can get just right. While many restaurants have fried chicken on their menu, we are searching for the best of the best in your state. If you're looking for the same (and if your mouth has started watering while reading this), you'll want to stick around.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Fenner Conservancy launches preschool program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new preschool program will get youngsters focused on nature. Fenner Conservancy held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week for its new Fenner Nature Preschool site and its Dart Foundation Discovery Classroom. It’s part of a new preschool program Fenner is managing that will be housed at Sycamore Creek. The former […]
LANSING, MI
hillsdale.edu

Hometown Hillsdale: Mary Jo Dunlap, ’89: Local Restauranteur

As the owner of DJ’s Family Restaurant in Pittsford, Michigan, Mary Jo Dunlap, ’89, had a plan and Hillsdale College was part of that plan. Despite being a single mother of two young school-age children, Dunlap found the time to complete her associate’s degree at Jackson Community College. Needing a local bachelor’s degree option, she found Hillsdale College and transferred in to the business program.
HILLSDALE, MI
WLNS

Jackson mobile home community voices water concerns

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Neighbors in the Coffman Trailer Court say they received a boil water advisory exactly one week ago. The notice says it’s a bacteria contamination in the water system. The people living there believe it’s just one of many issues that have gone unnoticed for months, and they want answers. “Just in […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

WLNS

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy