After two school years of all students receiving a free lunch at school if they so desired, students in the greater Lakewood Ranch-area will have to pay for lunch once again. The U.S. Department of Agriculture made it possible for school nutrition programs to serve all students free lunch through waivers, but congress did not extend the waivers for the 2022-2023 school year.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO