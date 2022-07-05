ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

*Traffic Advisory* State Police Investigating Serious Collision

By Betsy Price
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area. As a result of the crash, Shiloh Church Road from Johnson Road to East Trap Pond Road will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel. The road closure is anticipated to last approximately five hours.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto

Released: 070522  0816

Daily Voice

Extra Crispy: Chicken Truck Goes Up In Flames On Maryland Highway

A tractor-trailer driver is calling fowl after his poultry truck went up in flames while traveling on a busy Maryland highway on National Chicken Day. In Wicomico County, first responders from multiple agencies responded to a reported vehicle fire in the eastbound lanes of Ocean Gateway near Porter Road in Hebron at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to fire officials.
HEBRON, MD
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD
