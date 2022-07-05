Traffic Advisory* State Police Investigating Serious Collision

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious personal injury motor vehicle collision that occurred today, July 5, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the Laurel area. As a result of the crash, Shiloh Church Road from Johnson Road to East Trap Pond Road will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel. The road closure is anticipated to last approximately five hours.

