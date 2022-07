VEGAS (July 6, 2022) - The National Hockey League announced today, July 6, the official schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. For the first time since the team's inaugural 2017-18 campaign, the Golden Knights will open their season on the road, visiting the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m. PT. Vegas returns to T-Mobile Arena for its first home game of the 2022-23 season on Thursday, October 13 against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. PT.

